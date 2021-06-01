5 cricketers who would have been stars in other sports

There's no hard and fast rule that an athlete shouldn't be good at only one particular sport, in this case the sport being cricket. Kevin Pietersen and AB de Villiers are classic examples of cricketers who have shone in other sports before making a career out of cricket.

Much like the two, of the many cricketers around the world, we take a look at some of the players who could have had a career in other sports if not playing cricket.

#1 Faf du Plessis: Cricket to NFL is as easy as that

With those rippling muscles and those fitness levels that beat a greyhound, the former Proteas skipper could easily be imagined as an NFL player.

Du Plessis's game awareness, coupled with his skill can make him one of the perfect quarterbacks for any team in the league.

#2 Kyle Jamieson as an NBA star

It's not a stretch to imagine Jamieson in a Chicago Bulls jersey playing center. The position is generally played by the tallest player in the team, and Jamieson's 6'8" frame qualifies him for that position pretty easily.

His height isn't the only advantage. The power he generates can see him mow down opponents and shoot with utmost ease. The question of whether he's a great 3-point man remains to be seen.

#3 Mohammed Siraj as a sprinter

The height and long limbs make Siraj a perfect runner.

Should he pack a tad more muscle, the Hyderabad quick can easily go on the track and try his hand at track and field events.

#4 Virat Kohli playing in the EPL

This shouldn't come as a surprise. The Indian skipper has quite the connection to football.

From using football as a warmup during practice to having a share in ISL's FC Goa, the Indian skipper has more than enough knowledge of the game.

Add his fitness levels to the mix and Kohli as a forward shouldn't be hard to imagine.

#5 KL Rahul as a boxer?

Put him in the welterweight category and KL Rahul can probably fit in as a boxer.

His power, timing and reflexes are also the same skills a boxer needs and putting him in the ring to slug it out may see him make a career out of the sport if he wasn't playing cricket.

Who do you think are some of the cricketers who could shine in other sports? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.