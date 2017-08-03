5 English players who started on a high but fizzled out later

Five English cricketers who started with a bang but failed to maintain the consistency.

by Chaitanya Halgekar Top 5 / Top 10 03 Aug 2017, 16:02 IST

Toby Roland-Jones

Toby Roland-Jones's, in a sensational debut, wrecked South Africa in the Oval Test and enabled England to stage a dramatic comeback in the Test series.

Roland-Jones claimed eight wickets in the game and received applauds from all around for his bowling heroics.

With a scintillating performance in debut Test, the pacer has placed himself on the long list of England players who had a memorable debut game.

However, there is also a list of few cricketers who made headlines because of their sensational debut game but then failed to carry their magic in the subsequent matches.

We look at five such England cricketers who started their career on a high but then faded away.

#5. Owais Shah

On a difficult Mumbai pitch, the England batsman scored a high-quality knock of 88 runs

There was something special in Owais Shah's batting that kept people glued. He was authoritative when he played his strokes and had an impeccable defence.

Hailed as the next 'Mark Ramprakash', Shah was in headlines since his teenage years as he amassed runs with ease and grace.

A quickfire 28 not out in the debut ODI against Australia was followed by a composed 64 in the next game against Pakistan. The early promise shown by Shah made England believe that they had found the ideal middle-order batsmen who could keep the scoreboard ticking in the middle overs and could hit ferocious strokes in the death overs.

However, the right-hand batsman's performances in subsequent games declined and he was soon warming the benches. A comeback followed in 2006 when he was included in the Test team against India to replace the injured Miachel Vaughen.

On a difficult Mumbai pitch, the England batsman scored a high-quality knock of 88 runs in his debut innings and played a vital hand in England's memorable Test victory.

But again, his performances declined and he was thrown out of the Test team as well.

He did feature in ODIs till 2009 but was never a permanent member of the national team. A move towards the T20 format couldn't rekindle his career and he announced his retirement from first-class cricket in 2013.