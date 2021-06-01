5 expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

Coming from a humble background, Virat Kohli has transformed himself into a global sporting icon. As a cricketer, he is among the best batsmen in the world and is an astute leader as well. His numerous batting and captaincy records speak for themselves.

Team India's skipper also happens to be the highest-paid cricketer in the world. He earns plenty from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, the lion's share of his income stems from his numerous brand endorsements.

As a rich celebrity, Virat Kohli is only expected to own some of the most desirable and expensive things money can buy. From the costliest cars to the eye-catching watches, the 32-year-old has got it all.

The following is a list of five of his most expensive possessions.

1. Rolex Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold (INR 69 Lakh)

As one of the most stylish cricketers around, Virat Kohli is known for his elegance. His wardrobe boasts some of the most eye-catching apparels and the coolest watches.

The Indian skipper has recently been flaunting his new one-of-a-kind Rolex ticker. He can be seen wearing the Rolex Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold, which is studded with a total of 56 baguette-cut diamonds.

The actual price of the scintillating watch is calculated to be around 69 INR lakhs. It is a hot favorite among businessmen, NBA stars, soccer players and Hollywood actors.

The Cosmograph Daytona pays tribute to the city of Daytona in Florida, where enthusiasm for speed and racing was manifested in the early 20th century.

2. Audi RS5 Coupe

Virat Kohli's fascination over cars is known to most. He added an enticing Audi RS5 Coupe, costing Rs. 1.10 crores, to his existing collection of rare and glamorous four-wheelers.

The RS5 Coupe has a 2.9-litre TFSI V6 twin-turbo engine replacing the behemoth V8 engine. It is manufactured in a way that produces 444bhp to 600Nm torque leading to a speed from 0-100kmph in just 3.9 seconds, with the top speed being limited to 250kmph.

Kohli often takes out this limited edition car for a drive when he is away from his professional commitments.

3. Audi A8L W12 Quattro (INR 1.87 crore)

Being the brand ambassador for Audi India, Kohli has access to the entire premium collection of cars under the label. In addition to the RS5 Coupe, the Indian skipper owns another alluring car - the Audi A8L W12 Quattro.

The capacity of the four-wheeler gets generated through an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox. The yacht-style selector lever, which helps in accessing the gear, shifts electronically, though the same can be accessed through steering wheel paddles. The car also has 255/45 section tires along with 19-inch alloy wheels with 15-spoke designs booked specifically for this model.

Kohli had to spend INR 1.87 crore on this beauty.

4. Mumbai home of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (INR 34 crore)

Virat Kohli and his spouse Anushka Sharma are known for their glamorous lifestyle. The power couple own a magnificent house worth Rs 34 crore at Omkar 1973 in Worli, Mumbai.

Bought in 2016, the house comprises four bedrooms and spreads over an area of 7000 sq ft. It is located on the 35th floor of the "C tower" in the complex.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech also reside in the same complex

5. Gurugram Bungalow (INR 80 crore)

Virat Kohli's bungalow in Gurugram

Kohli's mansion at DLF Phase 1 in Gurugram is the final entry on the list.

The Indian skipper spent most of his time growing up in West Delhi's Uttam Nagar area. However, after his professional success sky-rocketed, Kohli moved to a 10,000 sq ft bungalow with all international facilities.

The house is no less than a mansion. With eminent and unique art collections, its minimilastic corners make it look even more beautiful. The global superstar is believed to have spent a whopping INR 80 crore on this luxurious bungalow.