5 facts about AB de Villiers you probably did not know

Here are 5 lesser known facts about the legendary AB de Villiers.

AB de Villiers won't be seen in South African colors anymore

For cricket enthusiasts who grew up with the phenomenon called AB de Villiers, it feels like only yesterday when a 20-your-old lad stepped in Port Elizabeth for his nation for a Test match against England. Though South Africa lost that match, de Villiers had a highly illustrious cricket career that lasted a little lesser than 14 years.

The Pretorian is only 34-years-old now and is fit enough to give the budding youngsters a lesson or two about fielding, but he has decided to call curtains to his international cricket career. There's a famous Aaron Eckhart quote which says "You either die a hero or live long enough to become the villain." AB de Villiers is not someone we would like to see fit into the latter role, and hence he has decided to put an end to what has been a fascinating ride filled with ups and downs while he is still being treated as a hero. Let us have a look at 5 facts you probably did not know about AB de Villiers:

#5 Not a jack, but a master of all trades

AB de Villiers was equally good in sports and studies

We all know that AB de Villiers could have played many other sports and yet possess the prowess that he does in cricket. While cricket was lucky to have him brace the sport and not football, tennis, hockey or rugby, de Villiers was equally brilliant in academics.

The boy who won a prestigious award from the Late Nelson Mandela for a science project initially wanted to become a doctor and devoted his full attention to his medical studies before destiny decided to step in.