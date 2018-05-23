Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    5 facts about AB de Villiers you probably did not know

    Here are 5 lesser known facts about the legendary AB de Villiers.

    Shuvaditya Bose
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 19:27 IST
    6.36K

    India v South Africa - ICC Champions Trophy
    AB de Villiers won't be seen in South African colors anymore

    For cricket enthusiasts who grew up with the phenomenon called AB de Villiers, it feels like only yesterday when a 20-your-old lad stepped in Port Elizabeth for his nation for a Test match against England. Though South Africa lost that match, de Villiers had a highly illustrious cricket career that lasted a little lesser than 14 years.

    The Pretorian is only 34-years-old now and is fit enough to give the budding youngsters a lesson or two about fielding, but he has decided to call curtains to his international cricket career. There's a famous Aaron Eckhart quote which says "You either die a hero or live long enough to become the villain." AB de Villiers is not someone we would like to see fit into the latter role, and hence he has decided to put an end to what has been a fascinating ride filled with ups and downs while he is still being treated as a hero. Let us have a look at 5 facts you probably did not know about AB de Villiers:

    #5 Not a jack, but a master of all trades

    INDIA-SAFRICA-CRICKET-ECONOMY-AUTOMOBILE
    AB de Villiers was equally good in sports and studies

    We all know that AB de Villiers could have played many other sports and yet possess the prowess that he does in cricket. While cricket was lucky to have him brace the sport and not football, tennis, hockey or rugby, de Villiers was equally brilliant in academics.

    The boy who won a prestigious award from the Late Nelson Mandela for a science project initially wanted to become a doctor and devoted his full attention to his medical studies before destiny decided to step in.

    South Africa Cricket AB de Villiers Player Facts Facts-Trivia AB Retires
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    5 things AB de Villiers did not achieve in his career
    RELATED STORY
    AB de Villiers is in decline and it is sad to see as an...
    RELATED STORY
    AB de Villiers retires: ABD's five best knocks in ODI...
    RELATED STORY
    5 Records of AB de Villiers which are unlikely to ever be...
    RELATED STORY
    6 things that prove AB de Villiers is not human
    RELATED STORY
    5 reasons why AB de Villiers is the Lionel Messi of cricket
    RELATED STORY
    AB de Villiers returns: Will he help South Africa make a...
    RELATED STORY
    AB de Villiers: The schmaltzy superhuman
    RELATED STORY
    5 times AB de Villiers the tormentor turned protector
    RELATED STORY
    AB de Villiers announces sudden retirement from...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...