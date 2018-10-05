5 Famous attacking Batsmen who have massively entertained the crowd

Sehwag is considered to be one the most destructive batsman ever

Cricketer's of today's era tend to have a higher strike rate compared to the earlier age. Generally, there are three types of techniques through which a style of batting can be recognized. A batsman can have a Defensive, Moderate or Attacking pattern of play.

Defensive batsmen are a rarity these days, they are moreover suited to the more extended format of the game, where the strike rate has lesser value to the result of the game. Former England captain's Geoffrey Boycott and Alastair Cook are prime examples of great accumulators.

Moderate batsmen are both, defensive as well as attacking in nature. Their style of play is mostly based on the situation of the match. Joe Root and Kane Williamson can be counted in this particular category.

Attacking batsmen are those eye-catching performers who attack the ball from the word go. They are fearless and are mostly in demand for T20 cricket.

Here are the 5 attacking batsmen who massively entertained the crowd:

#1 Virender Sehwag

Widely regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen of all time. Sehwag was hugely popular to give India flying starts in all forms of the game. His aggressive gameplay was eye-catching and no less than a roller-coaster ride for the spectators.

He is known for scoring the fastest triple century in Test cricket off just 278 balls. Sehwag's ODI strike rate of 103.44 is among the best in International cricket. The habit of reaching personal landmarks by hitting sixes gave thunderous delight to the omnipresent crowd.

In 2005 he was described by Wisden Cricketers' Almanack as the "most exciting opener in the world". Over the next decade or so he did maintain this tag until he retired.

