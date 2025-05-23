Top 5 fastest ODI fifties ft. Matthew Forde

The ODI format strikes a fine balance between patience needed in Test cricket and an explosive mindset in T20s. It has seen many players perfecting the art of playing a big knock, with some bringing their ball-striking abilities to the fore.

There have been many players who have etched their names into the history books with quickfire fifties. Irrespective of whether they converted their fifties into a big knock, they played knocks worth remembering for fans.

Recently, West Indies batter Matthew Forde played a sensational knock against Ireland. On that note, let's take a look at the list of five fastest fifties in the 50-over format.

#5 Sanath Jayasuriya - 17 balls (Final SR - 271.42)

The legendary Sri Lankan batter Sanath Jayasuriya clobbered a 17-ball fifty in the final of the 1996 Singer Cup against Pakistan.

Batting first, Pakistan were all-out for 215, with Ijaz Ahmed (51) being the top-scorer. Chaminda Vaas and Muthiah Muralidaran scalped two wickets each for Sri Lanka.

Jayasuriya then launched an assault against Pakistan, smashing 76 off 28, with eight fours and five sixes. However, the rest of the line-up fell in quick succession as Pakistan won by 43 runs.

#4 Kusal Perera - 17 balls (Final SR - 272)

Sri Lanka batter Kusal Perera achieved the milestone during the clash against Pakistan in 2015 in Pallekele. Azhar Ali (79) top-scored for the visitors, who posted 287. Lasith Malinga and Sachith Pathirana picked up two wickets each for Sri Lanka.

In response, Perera joined hands with Tillakaratne Dilshan (47) to provide a blistering start for the Lankans. The left-hander reached the 50-run mark in just 17 balls. The duo built a 92-run stand in 8.1 overs before Perera was dismissed for 68 off 25, with 13 fours and two sixes.

Dinesh Chandimal (48*) remained unbeaten to take the Lankans home in the penultimate over.

#3 Martin Guptill - 17 balls (Final SR - 310)

New Zealand batter Martin Guptill is fifth on the list with his 17-ball fifty against Sri Lanka in 2015 in Christchurch. Batting first, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 117, with Matt Henry taking four wickets.

Thereafter, Guptill made it a cakewalk for the Black Caps, as the right-hander smashed 93* off 30, with nine fours and eight sixes. He got support from Tom Latham (17*), as New Zealand completed the chase in just 8.2 overs.

#2 Matthew Forde - 16 balls (Final SR - 305.26)

West Indies bowling all-rounder Matthew Forde etched his name into the history books with his spectacular knock against Ireland on May 23 in Dublin.

Keacy Carty (102) and Shai Hope (49) were the top-scorers before Forde arrived at No. 8, with the Caribbean side at 246-6 in the 44th over. Forde wasted no time and launched a six off his second ball.

Thereafter, Forde slammed Joshua Little for four sixes, with three of them coming consecutively. After hitting Liam McCarthy for two sixes, Forde completed his fifty off 16 balls before he was dismissed in the same over for 58 off 19.

Forde's knock helped the side to put up 352 on the board before the game was washed out.

#1 AB de Villiers - 16 balls (Final SR - 338.63)

In January 2015, South African batter AB de Villiers played one of the finest ODI knocks as he demolished West Indies' bowling in Johannesburg.

Batting first, the Proteas were off to a terrific start, with a 247-run stand between Hashim Amla and Rilee Rossouw (128) in less than 39 overs. De Villiers, arriving at No. 3, continued the momentum, reaching his fifty off 16 balls.

AB de Villiers went on to smash 149 off 44, with nine fours and 16 sixes, while Amla remained unbeaten on 153 off 142 as South Africa posted a 439-run total.

In response, West Indies could only manage 291-7, with Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander taking two wickets each for South Africa.

