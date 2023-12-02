A few decades ago, cricketers would have loved to have a platform like YouTube where they could express their opinions freely and also earn money doing it. Playing cricket back then was primarily a way for most players to earn a livelihood along with other avenues like commentary and administration after retirement.

As the sport's popularity surged worldwide, cricketers began achieving star status, and this saw them become subject-matter experts on the game and fans wanted to listen to these stars express their views. By the 90s, this trend had become particularly prominent, especially in India and Pakistan, where the fervor for cricket reached unprecedented heights.

Here we take a look at 5 former Pakistani cricketers who went from having YouTube channels to team administrators:

#5 Ramiz Raja

Ramiz was appointed PCB chairman

Before starting his YouTube channel, Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan captain, had established himself as a perceptive commentator. His presence on the video-sharing platform further expanded his fan base.

Raja opted for brief and engaging videos, conveying his points in a casual and occasionally witty manner, leaving no room for ambiguity. He then went on to become the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board when Imran Khan was the prime minister of the country.

#4 Inzamam-ul-Haq

Inzamam was appointed chairman of selectors

When he was a regular player, Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq was renowned for his reserved demeanor. Hence, it came as a bit of a surprise when the former cricketer launched his own YouTube channel. He also became quite vocal and famous.

Haq's extensive knowledge of the game is evident in his comprehensive analysis of all cricket-related matters. The former Pakistan cricketer doesn't hesitate to either commend or critique players and cricket boards based on his opinions. He has, since, gone on to serve as the chairman of selection committee in Pakistan.

He stepped down from his position during the recent World Cup due to a potential conflict of interest issue.

#3 Salman Butt

Salman Butt has made a comeback to Pakistan cricket

Banned by the ICC following his involvement in the notorious 2010 spot-fixing scandal, Salman Butt has now become quite a successful YouTuber.

The disgraced former cricketer now assumes the role of an outspoken figure in Pakistan cricket. He features regularly on his YouTube show, responding to cricket-related questions posed by a journalist. He speaks on a whole host of cricket-related topics.

Butt has now been appointed by the PCB as a consultant member assisting chief selector Wahab Riaz.

He, along with Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar Anjum, will commence their roles on the selection panel immediately. Their inaugural assignment as consultant members will involve Pakistan's upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

#2 Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal will assist Wahab Riaz

Kamran Akmal, the former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter, is quite active on YouTube. He was also a regular on YouTube when actively playing domestic cricket and T20 franchise leagues.

He expresses personal opinions on recent developments in Pakistan cricket and offers detailed analyses. Additionally, Akmal occasionally shares his thoughts on Indian cricket, where he has been notably vocal in expressing support for Virat Kohli.

The PCB recently appointed Kamran Akmal, along with Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Salman Butt, as consultants to aid Chief Selector Wahab Riaz. Effective immediately, the trio will begin their duties on the selection panel.

#1 Mohammad Wasim

Wasim was chief selector of Pakistan cricket

In December 2020, Mohammad Wasim assumed the role of chief selector for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). However, he was relieved of this position in December 2022.

Prior to taking on the responsibility of chairman of selectors, he managed a YouTube channel called "Bol Wasim," where he discussed various cricket-related topics.