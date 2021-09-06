5 funny instances when fans ran out onto the cricket field

Cricket fan, Daniel Jarvis (Jarvo 69) grabbed headlines recently in the on-going test series between India and England. He breached ECB security three times to walk onto the field.

He walked out dressed as an Indian batsman the first time. He did it a second time as well before colliding with Jonny Bairstow the third time. Jarvis has now been taken into custody.

Interestingly, Daniel Jarvis' incident wasn't the first of its kind, and certainly won't be the last either. The game of cricket has seen spectators walk into the grounds many times in an attempt to meet their favorite cricketing heroes in the past.

Having said that, let's look at five funny incidents when fans got past security and ran out onto the cricket field.

5 instances when fans ran out onto the cricket field

#5 Australia vs New Zealand, 1977 (Eden Park, New Zealand)

'Streaking' had become very popular amongst fans in the 1970s era. Streaking involves running onto the field without any cloth covering. The issue had become so frustrating for cricketers that Aussie legend Greg Chappell went on to issue a warning.

During the 2nd Test between New Zealand and Australia in 1977, a fan breached security and ran out to the field. Staying true to his warning, Chappell got hold of the fan and hit him on the back with a bat.

What's funny is that Chappel got distracted soon after that and got himself run out in the very next delivery after play resumed.

Watch the hilarious video here:

#4 2008 - Australia vs India, 2008 (The Gabba, Brisbaine)

Andrew Symonds pushing a fan down at the Gabba, 2008

Before the start of the 2008 CB series between India and Australia, legend Adam Gilchrist had announced that it would be his last tour in Australian colours. A seemingly emotional fan invaded the pitch during the game, wearing nothing but "Farwell Gilly" written on his torso.

Andrew Symonds, standing at the non-striker's end, bumped into the fan and pushed him down by the shoulder. The streaker fell hard and was then escorted outside the ground by security forces.

#3 New Zealand vs Australia, 2021 (University Oval, New Zealand)

In a recent T20I between New Zealand and Australia, a university student decided to enter the ground as a streaker. Wearing nothing but one shoe, and a pair of socks, the fan ran across the ground. He evaded as many as six security guards during his run, and eventually climbed back into the stands.

The fan was finally arrested by the police outside the ground.

A fan running back into the stands after escaping into the cricket field

#2 India vs England, 2021 (Ahmedabad, India)

In the 3rd Test of the India-England series earlier this year, a die-hard Virat Kohli fan jumped over the fence to land on the ground and meet his idol. With bio-security protocols in place, this meant a breach in the player's bio-bubble.

Keeping the protocols in mind, Virat Kohli, upon noticing the fan, signaled him to return back. Surprisingly, the fan obliged and turned around to leave the field.

#1 India vs New Zealand (Seddon Park, New Zealand)

Playing his 300th T20I for India, MS Dhoni saw a fan run into the stadium to congratulate him on the feat. The fan carried the Indian flag and immediately went down to touch Dhoni's feet upon dodging the security and reaching the pitch.

Dhoni was quick to notice that the Indian flag was about to touch the ground, and immediately took it away from the fan in honor of the national flag. Dhoni then acknowledged the fan, and the security escorted him out of the ground.

MS Dhoni prevents the Indian flag from touching the ground

