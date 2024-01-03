5 great Australian players who played their last Test in Sydney ft. Shane Warne

One of the most charismatic Australian openers to have graced the game, David Warner is all set to bring down curtains on his illustrious career after playing his final Test against Pakistan, at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), starting on January 3, 2024.

Embarking on a new chapter in his life, Warner has also confirmed his retirement from ODI cricket, and a comeback might be on the cards ahead of the 2025 Champions trophy. He is open to returning to the white ball team if the Australian board needs him around that time in 2025.

While Warner's Test record away from home has been a matter of concern all through his career, he is a beast when it comes to home Tests. Warner has scored 5347 runs in just 57 home Tests at an incredible average of 58.11.

Playing your farewell Test at your home venue is a special moment for every player but not everyone has the luxury of leaving on their terms. Having started the series with a fantastic century at Perth, Warner would hope to leave the stage with another memorable performance.

We have seen several Australian greats playing their last Test in Sydney. Having said that, let us have a look at five such Australian greats who bid adieu from the purest form of the game in Sydney:

# 5. Dennis Lillee- 1984 vs Pakistan

The famous Australian trio of the late 1970s and 1980s bid adieu to the international game after playing the final Test against Pakistan back in 1984. Dennis Lillee, who was the leading wicket-taker in Tests at the time of his retirement, finished his career with two other greats- Greg Chappell and Rod Marsh.

The retirement of the three superstars left a huge void as all three were at the top of the game and record holders in their respective departments.

While Lillee ended with 355 Test wickets, Greg Chappell was Australia's leading run scorer (7110 runs in 87 Tests) and Rod Marsh with 355 dismissals was the most successful wicket-keeper.

It was a memorable outing for all three players. While Greg Chappell was adjudged the Player of the Match for a fantastic 182 in the first innings, Dennis Lillee breathed fire and bagged eight wickets in the match. Australia went on to win by 10 wickets which was a fitting farewell for the three stalwarts.

# 4. Michael Hussey- 2013 vs Sri Lanka

Mike Hussey was carried on the shoulders of Mitchell Johnson and Peter Siddle after his final Test. (Pic: Getty)

While Mike Hussey's name was never taken in the same breath as someone like Mathew Hayden, Ricky Ponting, or Adam Gilchrist, the balance he brought to the team, made him an integral part of the Australian set-up despite making his international debut at the age of 30.

Hussey played his final Test against Sri Lanka back in 2013, bringing down curtains on what was a sensational career. Hussey scored 25 in the first innings and then remained unbeaten on 27 in the next as Australia won by 5 wickets.

Having made his Test debut against West Indies in 2005, Hussey went on to play 79 Tests for Australia, scoring 6235 runs at an exceptional average of 51.52 before retiring in 2013. Fondly known as 'Mr. Cricket', Hussey was a prolific run scorer in the white ball formats as well, having retired from both ODIs and T20Is a year before, in 2012.

# 3. Matthew Hayden- 2009 vs South Africa

One of the most dominating openers to have played the game, Matthew Hayden's name will be etched in the Australian cricketing folklore for time immemorial. Hayden bid adieu to Test cricket in 2009, playing his final Test against South Africa.

While Hayden couldn't make his final outing a memorable one with the bat, scoring 31 and 39 in the two innings, his teammates provided him the final hurrah as Australia went on to register a comfortable 103-run victory.

A brutal striker of the ball, Hayden was an integral part of Australia's white-ball success in the early and mid-2000s. He was instrumental in Australia's World Cup wins in 2003 and 2007.

# 2. Shane Warne- 2007 vs England

Arguably the greatest spinner to have graced the game, Shane Warne called it quits from the international circuit back in 2007 after playing the final Test against England in Sydney.

The occasion was historic as the hosts whitewashed England 5-0 to reclaim the Ashes. The second-highest wicket-taker in Tests retired with two other stalwarts of the game, Glenn McGrath and Justin Langer.

Shane Warne only managed to bag a couple of wickets in the whole Test match but it hardly mattered as the Aussies registered a comprehensive 10-wicket win to claim the Ashes 5-0. Warne was a master at his craft and finished his Test career with 708 wickets.

Meanwhile, Glenn McGrath, who was the leading wicket-taker among pacers at that time, had a good time with the ball, bagging six wickets in the game. The trio was given a memorable send-off by the fans and the after-match photographs will forever be cherished by the cricketers and their families.

# 1. Steve Waugh- 2004 vs India

Despite not being one of the elegantly aesthetic players to have played for Australia, Steve Waugh was a tough character and bailed his team out of precarious situations time and again. His illustrious career ended in Sydney against India during the hard-fought Border Gavaskar Trophy in 2003/04.

Waugh was also the most capped Test cricketer (168 Tests) at the time of his retirement. Even in his final Test, Steve Waugh's 80 in the second innings was instrumental in helping the Aussies save the Test match. The whole crowd rose to the great man as he walked off the ground for the one last time in his career.

Having made his international debut back in 1985, Waugh went on to establish himself as one of the most astute cricketing brains and captained Australia to their second World Cup win in 1999. Steve Waugh finished his international career with 18469 runs in 493 matches.

