5 Greatest Test Innings by AB de Villiers

Let's rewind and relive take a look at five specials of AB de Villiers in red-ball cricket.

AB de Villiers was a special creation of God

Abraham Benjamin de Villiers became one of the most feared players of the 21st century in white-ball cricket. Some of his exploits in the cricketing field will possibly never be repeated in the cricket field. A batsman, tailor-made for white-ball cricket, called it a day on 23rd of May, 2018 after yet another successful IPL campaign. Though RCB couldn't make it to the knock-outs he, nevertheless, played some breathtaking innings and pulled off, possibly, one of the greatest catches of all time.

But then, we always knew that there is nothing in the cricket field which ABD can't do. A testimony to this belief has been exemplified by the great man himself with some outstanding knocks in red-ball cricket. Having made his debut way back in 2004, he finished an illustrious career of 114 matches with 8765 runs at an incredible average of 50.66. In the process, he scored 22 centuries and 46 half-centuries and a highest score of 278*.

But wait? Is it only about the numbers? How can anyone forget his back-to-the-wall defence at Delhi in the quest to save the match for the Proteas? Can anyone forget Adelaide-2012 or Cape Town-2014?

278* against Pakistan at Abu Dhabi (Nov 2010)

Tanvir Ahmed breathed fire into the batting line-up of the Proteas as he sent back Alviro Petersen, Graeme Smith and Hashim Amla to leave South Africa tottering at 33 for 3 at the end of the first hour.

ABD took things under control by forging a 179 run partnership with Kallis as South Africa went to tea break at 212-3. Although Kallis departed soon after, de Villiers was ably supported by Ashwell Prince and Mark Boucher as South Africa ended the first day at 311 for 5 and ABD on 120*.

Pakistan needed to take early wickets on day 2 to edge ahead but instead, they were sent on a leather hunt. ABD formed useful partnerships with each of the lower order batsmen and upped the scoring rate dramatically as South Africa amassed 182 runs in 35 overs between lunch and tea. The declaration finally came at 584/9, a total very few would have imagined South Africa would reach after being reduced to 33 for 3 as almost half of those came from ABD's bat and he ended with a career-best score of 278*

Pakistan adopted a safety-first approach when they came out to bat and the match ended in a tame draw.