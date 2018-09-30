Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 greatest wicketkeeper-batsmen of all time

Vijay Raman
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
59   //    30 Sep 2018, 13:26 IST

Image result for wicketkeepers
3 of the greatest icons of this sport.

For many years in Cricket, wicketkeeping was looked at as a specialist position much like a pure batsman or a bowler who can't do the other facet of the game. But with the advent of the game, it is not just a one-dimensional position anymore. A wicketkeeper needs to be as good as a Batsman to be assured of the spot in the team.

Only a handful of cricketers have been successful in this regard, and the upcoming wicketkeepers have already shown they are no mug with the bat and can deliver at crucial junctures of the game.

The men who performed in this department have been a great asset for their respective sides, and since most of them have an attacking mindset, they can change the course of the game in a jiffy.

In this slideshow, we will look at five of the greatest wicketkeeping-batsmen of all times.

#5 Ian Healy

Image result for ian healy
Probably the greatest gloveman of the modern time.

Ian Healy could have been top of this list, but the fact that he is not that great with the bat compared to the others kept him down in this list of greatest wicketkeepers of all time.

He is, without a doubt, one of the best pure glovemen in the history of Cricket with 628 dismissals behind the stumps. As a batter, he has over 6000 runs across the formats with 4 Test centuries to his name. He was probably the first wicketkeeper who made the teams think that solid wicketkeeping batsmen are a requirement.

He has in fact set the wicketkeeping standards for the rest to follow.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Team India Australia Cricket Kumar Sangakkara Adam Gilchrist Leisure Reading
Vijay Raman
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
3 key factors for India to win the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 5 must-read biographies for cricket fans 
RELATED STORY
Will the return of Smith and Warner favor Australia’s...
RELATED STORY
4 Indian stalwarts who owe their careers to Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
3 teams who can defeat India at the ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Is Virat Kohli greater than Sir Don Bradman?
RELATED STORY
Indian cricketers who have won the Rajiv Gandhi Khel...
RELATED STORY
India's predicted bowling combination for the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 10 most prolific left handed openers in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 10 fastest bowlers in the world
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us