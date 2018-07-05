Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 heroes of ICC World Cup 2015 whom we will dearly miss in World Cup 2019

murtazahusain21
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.82K   //    05 Jul 2018, 15:33 IST

<p>
Nobody had expected Ab de Villiers to retire before the 2019 World Cup

When the ICC World Cup comes knocking, a lot of parallels are drawn between the upcoming edition and the one that was played the last time, i.e. 4 years ago – star players from the previous edition, new stars to look out for, etc. Each new edition, several star players miss from the action due to their retirement from the game.

World Cup 2015 saw a lot of star players perform exceedingly well, and some of them announced their retirement before we could relish them again in the upcoming edition. Here we look at 5 such players who were brilliant in the last edition, but will be missing in action in 2019. 

#5 Tillakaratne Dilshan – Sri Lanka


<br /><p>Enter caption</p><p>D
Dilshan scored 395 runs from 7 games in the 2015 World Cup

Dilshan scored 395 runs from 7 games in the 2015 World Cup. His relentless aggression and natural timing had made him one of the best performers of the previous edition. Until his retirement from ODIs, Dilshan remained the 11th highest ODI scorer of all time. He played his last International at R Premadasa Stadium on 9 September 2016.

Dilshan played 87 Tests, 330 ODIs and 80 T20Is for Sri Lanka, from which he scored 5492, 10290 and 1889 runs respectively. He has also been an effective bowler in the limited-overs format, taking 106 ODI wickets at an average of 44.84 with his off-spin. He also captained Sri Lanka across formats between May 2010 and January 2012. 

Page 1 of 5
