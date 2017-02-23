Most number of runs made by a captain in a single Test series

Kohli recently scored 655 runs against England but does not make it to the top five

by Debdoot Das Top 5 / Top 10 23 Feb 2017, 16:30 IST

Virat Kohli has been in stunning form lately

India are presently hosting Australia in a four-Test match series which will be played over the course of a month and a week. With two talismanic captains locking horns against each other on flat batting wickets here expect some records to be shattered.

The Australian skipper though got out for only 27 in the first innings of the ongoing Test at Pune, he has been in quite brilliant form of late. In three Test matches prior to this against Pakistan Smith scored two big hundreds, 130 and 165 not out. Therefore we should expect him to deliver yet again in this series too.

On the other hand, you have Virat Kohli who is perhaps in the form of his life. Kohli’s recent records have been quite staggering where he has notched four double hundreds in four consecutive Test series.

Against England, he scored 655 runs at an astonishing average of 109.16 from five matches but could not quite manage to get to the top of the list of the most runs in a series by a captain.

Here in this list, we look at the top five cricketers.

#5 Gary Sobers (722 runs in 5 Tests)

Sobers in action against England

West Indies were touring England in 1966 and in those days they were quite a force to reckon with. From the very first Test Sobers was at his very best. In the first innings, Sobers carried on from where Conrad Hunte (135) left off.

The flashy left-hander first got to a dismissive fifty and then went on to score a massive 161. West Indies won the game by an innings and 40 runs and from then on Sobers hardly put a foot wrong. Sobers then got a 163 not out in the second game which ended in a draw.

In the next, Sobers got out after scoring just 3 in the first innings but followed it up with a brilliant 94 which helped his side win the game by 139 runs. The legendary batter again scored a 174 in the fourth Test where the West Indies triumphed again by an innings and 55 runs.

England finally had something to cheer about as they won the last Test but there too he came up with a dazzling 81. He was, however, dismissed for zero the second time around.