5 highest scoring ODI innings of MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is one of the greatest finishers of all-time

A name that needs no introduction in cricket, MS Dhoni is one of the greatest finishers of all-time and the crowd cheer up for him irrespective of the stadium he's playing in. He is known for his ballistic hitting.

MS Dhoni has donned the Indian jersey in 323 ODIs so far and has accumulated 10046 runs at a breath-taking average of 50.99. He also has 67 half-centuries and 10 centuries under his belt and is one of the most feared death-overs batsmen of all-time.

#5 134 vs England, 2017

Dhoni built a terrific partnership with Yuvraj to take India to a huge total

England were In India for a 3-ODI series. After losing the first ODI even after scoring 350, the visitors were looking to make a comeback into the series as the focus shifted to Cuttack for the second ODI.

In the second one-day, India were forced to bat first after losing the toss. India lost first three wickets early and were left reeling at 25-3. Then, the veteran duo of Yuvraj and Dhoni took control of the game and helped India post a huge total of 381 by building a 256-run partnership for the forth wicket.

Dhoni finished with 139 off 122 balls, with 10 fours and 6 sixes. England put a fight and almost chased this gigantic total down as they finished with 366-8 in 50 overs, losing by just 15 runs. This was Dhoni's first century in ODIs after 2013.

#4 139* vs Australia, 2013

Dhoni pulled the team out of trouble with 139 runs

Australia toured India for a seven-matches ODI series in 2013. The series was tied at 1-apiece after two ODIs. In the third ODI, Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first. After losing 4 early wickets, India were struggling at 76-4. Dhoni then went on to build some crucial partnerships with Kohli and the middle order batsmen to lift India to 303-9 in 50 overs.

Dhoni blasted 139 off 121 balls with 12 fours and 5 sixes. This was Dhoni's first and the only century that calendar-year, set the platform for the bowlers to come and give India a crucial victory.

In return, Australia chased down the total in 49.3 overs, thanks to Faulkner's blistering 64 off 29 balls with 2 fours and 6 sixes. He was well accompanied by Voges' 76 off 88 and the duo added an unbeaten 91-run for the seventh wicket. Unfortunately for Dhoni, his century ended in a loss.

