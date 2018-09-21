Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 highest scoring ODI innings of MS Dhoni 

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
201   //    21 Sep 2018, 18:49 IST

England v India - 2nd Vitality International T20
MS Dhoni is one of the greatest finishers of all-time

A name that needs no introduction in cricket, MS Dhoni is one of the greatest finishers of all-time and the crowd cheer up for him irrespective of the stadium he's playing in. He is known for his ballistic hitting.

MS Dhoni has donned the Indian jersey in 323 ODIs so far and has accumulated 10046 runs at a breath-taking average of 50.99. He also has 67 half-centuries and 10 centuries under his belt and is one of the most feared death-overs batsmen of all-time.

#5 134 vs England, 2017

Yuvraj
Dhoni built a terrific partnership with Yuvraj to take India to a huge total

England were In India for a 3-ODI series. After losing the first ODI even after scoring 350, the visitors were looking to make a comeback into the series as the focus shifted to Cuttack for the second ODI.

In the second one-day, India were forced to bat first after losing the toss. India lost first three wickets early and were left reeling at 25-3. Then, the veteran duo of Yuvraj and Dhoni took control of the game and helped India post a huge total of 381 by building a 256-run partnership for the forth wicket.

Dhoni finished with 139 off 122 balls, with 10 fours and 6 sixes. England put a fight and almost chased this gigantic total down as they finished with 366-8 in 50 overs, losing by just 15 runs. This was Dhoni's first century in ODIs after 2013.

#4 139* vs Australia, 2013

Dhoni
Dhoni pulled the team out of trouble with 139 runs

Australia toured India for a seven-matches ODI series in 2013. The series was tied at 1-apiece after two ODIs. In the third ODI, Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first. After losing 4 early wickets, India were struggling at 76-4. Dhoni then went on to build some crucial partnerships with Kohli and the middle order batsmen to lift India to 303-9 in 50 overs.

Dhoni blasted 139 off 121 balls with 12 fours and 5 sixes. This was Dhoni's first and the only century that calendar-year, set the platform for the bowlers to come and give India a crucial victory.

In return, Australia chased down the total in 49.3 overs, thanks to Faulkner's blistering 64 off 29 balls with 2 fours and 6 sixes. He was well accompanied by Voges' 76 off 88 and the duo added an unbeaten 91-run for the seventh wicket. Unfortunately for Dhoni, his century ended in a loss.


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Greatest Cricketers of All Time ODI Cricket Most Centuries in ODIs
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
Ideal middle order combination for India in Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Predicted India XI vs Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's 5 most important players in the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Probable XI to face Hong Kong
RELATED STORY
Why it makes more sense to include Rishabh Pant right now...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: The best possible XI of India without...
RELATED STORY
Predicting India's middle-order for Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manish Pandey is the ideal finisher for India
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni must deliver with the bat
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Yesterday
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Today
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Today
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us