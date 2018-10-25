5 inaccessible One-Day records even for King Kohli

C. Namasivayam FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.70K // 25 Oct 2018, 00:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

King Kohli became the fastest to reach 10,000 runs in ODIs

King Kohli became the fastest to reach the milestone of 10,000 runs in One-Day Internationals. It took Kohli only 205 innings to reach 10,000 runs while Sachin took 259 innings to reach the milestone.

For comparison purpose, Sachin had not even crossed 8000 runs at the end of his 205th one-day innings. The third quickest too was an Indian, Sourav Ganguly, in 263 innings. The surprise on the list was M.S. Dhoni who was the sixth quickest in 273 innings; remarkable achievement for a wicket-keeper who bats lower down the order.

Dhoni - The sixth quickest to reach 10,000 ODI runs

Kohli took just 11 innings to move from 9000 runs to 10,000 runs. In the process, Kohli completed 1000 runs in 2018 in both ODIs and Test matches.

Kohli joined the elite company of four India players who have more than 10000 runs, Sachin Tendulkar(18,426), Sourav Ganguly(11,363), Rahul Dravid(10,899) and M.S. Dhoni (10,125).

Kohli has established himself as the best No 3 ODI batsman in the world in terms of average. Kohli has scored a total of 30 centuries at No 3. In his innings at Visakhapatnam, Kohli completed his 37th century in 205 innings. This is the 7th time in his career Kohli has scored back-to-back hundreds. These are not just numbers to look at and shower words of praise but are a mark of consistency and intensity.

As we celebrate the mighty achievement of King Kohli, let us have a look at some of the ODI records which are beyond Kohli’s reach. This is only to show that Kohli is unique in his own respect as a batsman and is after all human.

#1 Rohit Sharma’s record of 3 Double Hundreds in ODIs

Rohit Sharma's records in one-day matches will stand the test of time

Kohli must be pleased that some of those invincible records are held by his own countrymen. One such record is Rohit Sharma’s record of 3 double hundreds in ODIs. Rohit Sharma has scored 209 against Australia in 2013, 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 and 208 not against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Compared to the above performances of Rohit Sharma, Kohli’s three best scores in ODI were 183, 160 not out and 157 not out.

Factors in favor of Rohit Sharma

# As an opener, Rohit Sharma gets to play more number of balls.

# Compared to Kohli, Hitman scores most of his runs in sixes. Kohli is more classy and waits for the opportunity to go over the top.

# While Kohli tries to anchor the innings, Rohit Sharma goes for the big hit from the word go.

It is highly unlikely that Kohli would be scoring three double centuries in one-day internationals.

#2 Rohit Sharma’s one-day highest score of 264

Rohit Sharma's highest individual score of 264 is hard to beat

Rohit Sharma holds the record for the highest individual score in an ODI when he scored 264 runs against Sri Lanka in 2014. Rohit Sharma’s 264 came off 173 balls with 33 fours and 9 sixes. This is one record which can stand the test of time. It will be difficult for any batsman to break this record, leave alone for Kohli.

#3 AB de Villiers’ s record for the fastest one-day century off 31 balls

AB and Kohli - Two Champions

AB de Villiers set the world record for the fastest one-day hundred off just 31 balls against the hapless West Indies. AB scored that fastest hundred coming into bat late in the innings. De Villiers came into bat in the 39th over of the innings and smacked 149 runs off just 44 balls with the help of 9 fours and 16 sixes. It was an astonishing innings from AB.

Kohli cannot match AB de Villiers in scoring the fastest one-day hundred as he is not a 360 degrees batsman like AB de Villiers. Kohli oozes class and is shy of playing the reverse sweep and the Dilscoop. But Kohli might surpass AB’s record for the fastest 50 in the one-day which came in the same innings, off 16 balls.

#4 Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most number of ODI fifties

Kohli on the footsteps of Sachin

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most number of ODI fifties – 96. Kohli at present stands at 48. With Kohli’s conversion rate and his penchant to go for centuries, Kohli could end up scoring more centuries than Sachin but Sachin’s record for most number of ODI fifties will be hard to beat.

#5 Most number of sixes in a one-day innings

Gayle and AB - Two powerhouses

Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle have all hit a maximum of 16 sixes in a one-day knock. While Rohit achieved the feat in his innings of 209 against Australia, AB managed it in his innings of 149 runs against the West Indies. Gayle achieved the feat in his innings of 215 against Zimbabwe. Kohli is not a power hitter like a Gayle, Rohit or de Villiers and their record will stand for the time being.

To sum up, Virat Kohli is a class player who is a match winner in his own right. He believes in just caressing the ball rather than giving it a big whack. He is pleasing to the eyes and a champion par excellence. Kohli is the jewel in India's crown.