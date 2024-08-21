5 Indian cricketers who are a huge fan of Manchester United ft. Yuvraj Singh

Indian cricketers frequently express their enthusiasm for football, with many being ardent supporters of the English club Manchester United. The Red Devils are the most successful team in Premier League history, having secured the league title 13 times.

However, since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement, they have faced challenges, with their last league win dating back to the 2012-13 season. Despite these recent struggles, Manchester United has started the 2024-25 campaign on a bright note, securing a 1-0 victory against Fulham at Old Trafford.

Several Indian cricketers have openly demonstrated their support for Manchester United, both by attending matches and sharing their enthusiasm on social media. We look at five Indian cricketers who are passionate fans of the Red Devils.

#1 Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is a devoted Manchester United fan. The left-handed batter frequently shares his enthusiasm on social media.

In January 2020, during an appearance on Sony Network’s show ‘Pit Stop,’ Yuvraj expressed his admiration for Manchester United in a conversation with Red Devils forward Marcus Rashford. Yuvraj said:

“I buy a new T-shirt every time the logo changes. I have been following the club for the last 21-22 years.”

Yuvraj also praised the forward, drawing a comparison between him and Manchester United and footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Marcus reminds me of [Cristiano] Ronaldo when I see his pace with the ball. I used to be a fan of Ryan Giggs because of his left foot, Ruud van Nistelrooy, and Ronaldo. I see that the current trio of Martial, Greenwood, and Rashford have similar qualities to those guys.”

The Indian legend, who retired from international cricket in 2019, was last seen playing in the World Championship of Legends, where India Legends triumphed over Pakistan Legends in the final to clinch the trophy.

#2 Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly is also a dedicated Manchester United supporter. The left-handed batsman, who played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India, frequently visits Old Trafford.

In 2022, Ganguly discussed his passion for United during an interview on the BeerBiceps channel with host Ranveer Allahbadia. Ganguly remarked:

"I actually go and watch all the time whenever I’m in England. I remember in 2018, it was two degrees in Manchester and they were playing an important game against Bournemouth at home. I drove three hours to watch it. I’ve never seen a colder or windier day but that didn’t stop me from getting to Manchester to see the game."

"I remember that day in 2018; from the outside, you wouldn’t know there was a game until you entered. I parked my car and watched the game. If you watch a Manchester game, they’re obsessed with the team [fans]," he continued.

Sourav Ganguly served as the Director of Cricket for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is another notable fan. In a 2020 interview with The PlayKnox, the Haryana native expressed his support for the Red Devils. He said:

“I have been a Man Utd supporter since childhood and last year I got a chance to visit Old Trafford. I bought all the collectibles from scarves to mugs and have decorated my room with it."

Chahal attended the Premier League giants' opening fixture for the 2024-25 season on Friday, August 16. Alongside Prithvi Shaw, he was seated in the front row, enjoying the match as United began the season with a victory.

#4 Jasprit Bumrah

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who was named Player of the Tournament at the 2024 T20 World Cup, is also a Manchester United fan. During his visit to Old Trafford in 2021, the Premier League giants presented him with a customized jersey featuring his name on the back.

During his visit, the star bowler said:

“It's unreal. As a child, when I used to watch the Premier League on the television, I've always seen this stadium. But to see it up front and at close quarters is great. This dressing room, it feels really good to see all these jerseys, and I've got my own jersey now, sitting next to Anthony Martial, which is great!”

“It's an unreal feeling, and I wish I could just stay here and watch and learn and know a lot more about it [the club]," he added.

Bumrah also mimicked Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford’s signature celebration by tapping his finger to his temple during a match against Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

#5 Nitish Rana

The final player on the list is 30-year-old Nitish Rana. The left-handed batter, who plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, frequently posts about Manchester United on his social media accounts. He was also present at Old Trafford for the Manchester United match against Wolves during the 2023-24 season.

The Manchester United Instagram page even featured a post about the Indian cricketer, captioned:

“Premier League fan, Nitish Rana was a special guest at Old Trafford last night.”

Nitish Rana has represented India in one ODI and two T20Is.

