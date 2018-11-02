5 Indian cricketers in the ICC Hall of Fame

The International Cricket Council along with the Federations of International Cricketers Association launched the ICC Hall of Fame in the year 2009 to recognize and award the cricketers who have had great achievements in their cricketing career. This event was launched in the year 2009 in Dubai.

There are 87 members inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame from all over the world. England tops the list with as many as 28 players, while Australians comprise of 25 players and the West Indies with 18 players. India and Pakistan have 5 players each from both the countries, while Sri Lanka has 1 player inducted into the Hall of Fame list.

There are seven women cricketers inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Former England Women’s cricket team Skipper, Rachel Flint was the first women cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in the year of 2010.

Let us look at the 5 Indian Cricketers, who achieved a spot in the ICC Hall of Fame:

#1 Bishan Singh Bedi

Bishan Singh Bedi is regarded as one of the finest off-spinner to play for India in Test Cricket. The slow left-arm spinner made his debut for India in Test Cricket in the year of 1966 and had a successful career until retirement in the year of 1974. He played 5 years of ODI cricket for India from 1974-1979.

In 67 Test Matches, Bishan Singh Bedi picked up 266 wickets at an average of 28.71. He is known for a simple yet effective bowling action and could bowl all day long. Known for his variation are spin and guile, he was always an asset to any captain. Bedi was appointed as captain of India in the year 1976, he was part of India’s infamous chase of 406 against West Indies at Port-of-Spain.

Bedi holds the record for most first-class wickets than any other Indian. He has picked up 1560 wickets, which is a record.

Bedi was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in the year of 2009.

