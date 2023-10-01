5 Indian cricketers who might be playing their last ODI World Cup in 2023 feat. Virat Kohli

India will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 5. The Men in Blue will be hoping to tick all the boxes as they aim for their second title in a row on home soil (India co-hosted the event in 2011).

Australia, whom India recently beat 2-1 in a three-match ODI series, will be wary of the threats posed by the hosts. For India, there are a few aging superstars in their ranks who may not be in the scheme of things come the next edition of the World Cup, which is supposed to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in late 2027.

These players will be hoping to put in stellar showings in this year's World Cup in order to win it since they might not get the chance to do so again.

But as one knows all too well, winning the World Cup, that too on home soil, is the holy grail for any Indian cricket aficionado growing up, and these chosen 15 have the opportunity to make that dream come true.

In this listicle, we bring to you five Indian cricketers, who might be playing in their last World Cup now in 2023.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli plays a cover drive against Australia recently.

Perhaps the biggest name on this list is that of star batter and former captain Virat Kohli. Already 34, Kohli will be close to turning 39 in the next edition of the ODI World Cup.

Although he keeps himself fit with his excellent dietary choices and rigorous training regimen, it remains to be seen if the wheels of time do not catch up with India's biggest showman of the last decade.

Kohli has hit some form coming into the current tournament and will be hoping to carry it forward. He has to play a crucial role for the Men in Blue coming in at No. 3, and needs to stay composed.

Nothing will make him happier than ending up with the winner's medal, finishing like he began in 2011.

#2 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma glances one off his hips against Australia.

Skipper Rohit Sharma joins star batter Virat Kohil on this list. Rohit, as we speak, is 36 and will be 40 the next time the tournament takes place.

Unless and until he manages to beat the clock with extreme fitness changes, we do not see him being in the scheme of things for the next World Cup in 2027.

The 'Hitman' will hope to end up winning the upcoming edition of the tournament and earn the rare distinction of being only the third Indian skipper after Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni to do so.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin in action against Australia.

One of the biggest comeback stories for India leading into this World Cup, Ravichandran Ashwin, 37, was named as a last-minute replacement for Axar Patel, who failed to recover in time from his quadriceps injury.

Ashwin's expertise, especially in home conditions, will be invaluable for the Men in Blue, and the fact that he has so many variations up his sleeve works tremendously in his favor.

However, this World Cup seems destined to be the last for Ashwin as he will be well over 41 in the next edition. This will give the wily off-spinner from Chennai even more motivation to do well and end up with the trophy.

#4 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the fall of an Australian wicket.

Although it may not seem this way, Ravindra Jadeja is 34 years old and will be no spring chicken the next time the ODI World Cup is held. Jadeja also has some history of injuries, which will not make it easy for him to turn up and play.

Although the southpaw is rather fit, he might feel some wear and tear in his body the next time the World Cup takes place four years later.

He adds a lot of variety to the Indian spin attack with his quick and accurate bowling to go with his fabulous late-order batting and electrifying fielding.

#5 Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami in his delivery stride.

Mohammed Shami might not also be in India's scheme of things by the time the next World Cup comes around. The pacer, who is 33 now, will be well past 37 the next time the tournament takes place.

Thirty-seven will be an extremely ripe age for a fast bowler who has a history of injuries. This is Shami's best chance to have a go at the ODI World Cup trophy, and he will do his best to make sure that he delivers every time he steps out on the field.

Lately overlooked for Shardul Thakur as the third seamer, Shami needs to grab the chances that come his way in the World Cup.