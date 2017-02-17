5 Indian cricketers who debuted against Australia in Tests but faded away

While some failed to deliver others did but still got left out

17 Feb 2017

An India-Australia Test in progress

The India-Australia rivalry has been one of the greatest ever in cricket. It is one of those games which makes or breaks the career of a player. We have often witnessed some epic games with both teams refusing to budge an inch. Who can forget the semi-finals of the 2011 World Cup where India clinched a thriller.

Then there have been heartbreaks too like the 2003 World Cup final, where Sourav Ganguly’s men faltered at the final hurdle. Then the rivalry has witnessed some breathtaking knocks too like the ‘Desert Storm’ in Sharjah where Sachin Tendulkar almost single-handedly destroyed the Aussie bowling attack.

Then there was Ricky Ponting’s carnage at 2003 final. Amidst this rivalry, there have been players who have stamped their authority in world cricket and then there have been players who could not quite do so.

Here in this article, we look at five Indian players who made their debuts against Australia but then faded away.

#5 Subroto Banerjee

Subroto Banerjee

He was one of the earliest products of the MRF Pace foundation. At first, he showed a lot of promise with the ball and was therefore drafted into the Indian team with a lot of expectations. He was taken on the tour to Australia in 1991-92 where everyone thought he would generate a lot of pace and bounce on the hard and pace friendly tracks.

He was handed his debut in the third Test at Sydney as a fourth specialist seamer and he didn’t disappoint too.

The right-arm fast bowler from Bihar picked up the likes of Mark Waugh, Mark Taylor and Geoff Marsh to finish with figures of 3/47. However, he did not get to bowl in the second innings.

After the success, he featured in the Benson & Hedges World Series but failed to put up impressive performances there.

He was selected for a tour to South Africa thereafter but did not play a single Test and met with only modest success in the One-Day Internationals and domestic cricket.

Before long he was a forgotten talent. One of the main reasons why he could not shine at the highest level was that he was usually short and wide and could not bowl long spells.