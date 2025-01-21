5 Indian players from BGT 2024-25 who will be part of the upcoming round of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 ft. Rohit Sharma

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it mandatory for Indian cricket team players to play domestic cricket when they aren't playing international matches. The diktat comes after their recent defeats in Tests against New Zealand (0-3) at home and Australia Down under (1-3).

With the prevailing cramped schedule it is almost difficult for an international player to play domestic cricket. India captain Rohit Sharma stated that it is important for cricketers to have enough rest and stay fresh for international matches. He did agree, though, that the BCCI was right in making it mandatory for national team members to play domestic cricket.

"[In the] last six-seven years, if you go back and see our calendar, there hasn't been a time where we were sitting at home for 45 days and there is cricket going on," Rohit told reporters via ESPNCricinfo.

Trending

"You do get that time when you finish the IPL and if there's nothing happening right after that. But if you see our domestic season, it starts in October - maybe September - and it gets over by February-March. And that is the time India plays a lot of [international] cricket as well. So, guys who are not playing certain formats and have time, and then there is domestic cricket happening, then they will play."

"But the last six-seven years - I can at least tell about what has happened with me since I've started playing Test cricket regularly, which is from 2019 - you hardly have any time. When you play so much international cricket through the year, you need some time off as well as a cricketer just to refresh, get your mind right, just to be ready for the upcoming season. But we have addressed it now and nobody takes it for granted or anything like that," he added.

After the recent guidelines laid down by the BCCI, many players who were part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 will feature in the next round of Ranji Trophy.

With that said, let's take a look at five players from BGT 2024-25 who will participate in the upcoming round of Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

#1 Rohit Sharma

The incumbent India skipper endured a horrid run for form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The right-hander aggregated only 31 runs across five innings at an average of 6.20. As a result, he stood down from the fifth and final Test in Sydney, with Jasprit Bumrah taking over the reins.

In a bid to rediscover his form, Rohit Sharma has confirmed his availability for Mumbai's next Ranji Trophy fixture against Jammu & Kashmir, starting January 23. The 37-year-old cricketer has already joined the training and was spotted toiling hard with Mumbai cricketers.

#2 Rishabh Pant

The young wicketkeeper-batter copped a lot of criticism for throwing away his wicket by playing rash shots at crucial junctures. The southpaw amassed 255 runs across nine innings at an average of 28.33, including a half-century.

Rishabh Pant will look to hit the strides with a good outing in the Ranji Trophy when Delhi lock horns with Saurashtra from January 23 onwards. Pant last played a Ranji Trophy match back in the 2017-2018 season.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

Ace Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also confirmed his availability for the next round of Ranji Trophy. He will be seen representing the Saurashtra side that take on Delhi, starting January 23.

"Ravindra Jadeja will play the next Ranji game," Himanshu Shah, secretary of the SCA, told Cricbuzz.

Jadeja has already joined the rest of the Saurashtra contingent as they prepare for the all-important clash. They currently languish fifth in the Elite Group D table with only 11 points from five games. They have won one, lost, and drawn twice each.

#4 Shubman Gill

The young batting prodigy failed to live up to the expectations in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India lost 1-3 to Australia. Shubman Gill accumulated only 93 runs in five innings at an average 18.60 and went without scoring even a half-century.

Gill will turn up for Punjab in their next Ranji Trophy tie against heavyweight Saurashtra. The right-hander will look to rediscover his form ahead of the three ODIs against England and the following 2025 Champions Trophy.

#5 Yashasvi Jaiswal

The left-handed opener emerged as India's highest scorer in the five-match series against Australia. Yashasvi Jaiswal amassed 391 runs in five Tests at an average of 43.44. including a hundred and two half-centuries.

Despite his excellent batting form, Jaiswal will turn up for Mumbai when they take on Jammu & Kashmir. He will pair up with his Team India opener Rohit Sharma in the upcoming Ranji Trophy fixture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️