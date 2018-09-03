5 Indian players expected to shine in Asia Cup 2018

England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

Amidst the cricketing action all around the world, two years have passed like a blink of an eye. The Asia Cup is back with its 2018 edition and BCCI have named the squad for the tournament. Indian cricket team would travel to United Arab Emirates, the host for the Asia Cup 2018 without their captain Virat Kohli who has been rested.

Rohit Sharma would be leading the team. Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav and Suresh Raina, who all were the part of the ODI squad of India's tour of England are the big names who have been left out.

Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu and Manish Pandey have been recalled. Here is the complete Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2018:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan (vc), KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedhar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed.

Now, let's take a look at 5 players who are expected to shine in the coming major tournament:

#5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is set to return after back injury.

The Indian pacer has been suffering from a back injury lately. However, it looks like he has recovered completely and is ready for the Asia Cup. The 28-year-old bowling veteran took no time to regain his best of form as he recently featured in an ODI against South Africa 'A' in which he picked up 3 wickets and announced that he is ready to make a comeback in the first team.

Bhuvneshwar sustained a back injury in the third ODI against England and was ruled out from the remainder of the tour. It was expected that he would take four weeks to recover, however, it didn't happen.

It is a good news for Rohit Sharma's team to have Bhuvneshwar Kumar back in the squad as he produces top balling threat.

#4 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav would look to continue his top bowling form.

The slow left-arm chinaman bowler took the English tour by storm. Kuldeep Yadav delivered some exceptional figures in India's tour of England in the ODIs and T20s.

It felt like the English batsmen had no clue about how to cope with Kuldeep's deliveries. Though, the young bowler wasn't that helpful in the Test series.

Continuing his IPL form, the left arm bowler never failed to impress wearing the Indian jersey and would surely play a vital role in the Asia Cup.

Yadav picked up 9 wickets in the ODI series against England and would look to carry his brilliant form in the upcoming major tournament.

