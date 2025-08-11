5 Indian players who were not part of 2024 T20 World Cup team but are likely to be picked for Asia Cup 2025

Defending champions Team India will look to add to their record tally of eight title triumphs in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The 17th edition of the tournament, which will be played in the T20 format, will feature eight teams and is scheduled to be played from September 9 to September 28.Team India recently concluded their five-match Test tour of England, which ended in a 2-2 draw after the visitors' thrilling six-run victory at The Oval. Following the tour of England, India were scheduled to visit Bangladesh for a white-ball tour. However, the series has now been postponed to September 2026.Shifting focus back to Asia Cup 2025, the Men in Blue have been placed in Group A along with Pakistan, hosts UAE and Oman. India will face UAE on September 10 in Dubai, Pakistan on September 14 again in Dubai and Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.India are the world champions in the T20 format. They won the 2024 T20 World Cup by beating South Africa in a close final in Barbados. In this feature, we look at five Indian players who were not part of the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, but are likely to be picked in the Asia Cup 2025 squad.#1 Abhishek SharmaYoung and hard-hitting opener Abhishek Sharma made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2024. In 17 T20Is, the left-handed batter has scored 535 runs at an average of 33.43 and a sensational strike rate of 193.84. The 24-year-old has already notched up two tons and two half-centuries in T20Is.Abhishek smashed 135 off just 54 balls in the fifth T20I against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in February this year. The scintillating knock featured seven fours and as many as 13 sixes. It would be safe to assume that the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener would be an automatic choice in the Men in Blue's Asia Cup 2025 squad.#2 Varun ChakaravarthyAfter a forgettable start to his international career, leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy made a stunning comeback to the Indian team. Picked for the home series against Bangladesh in October 2024 on the back of some terrific performances for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, Chakaravarthy grabbed his chances by claiming five-wickets in the three matches.In the four-match T20I series in South Africa, the leggie was outstanding to say the least. Chakaravarthy finished as the leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps at an average of 11.50 and an economy rate of 8.62, with a best of 5-17. He was also the Player of the Series in the five-match home series against England, claiming 14 wickets. Chakaravarthy should definitely be in the Asia Cup 2025 squad.#3 Shubman GillShubman Gill is all set to make a comeback to the T20I squad. (Image Credits: Getty Images)Team India's current Test captain Shubman Gill missed out on a place in the 2024 T20 World Cup squad following a middling IPL season for Gujarat Titans (GT). With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opening the innings and Rishabh Pant coming in at No. 3, there was not much scope in the top order for Gill.The 25-year-old also did not feature in the five-match T20I series played against England at home earlier this year. However, following his stunning batting effort in the Test series in England, Gill looks all set to return to the T20I squad for Asia Cup 2025. According to reports, he could even be named vice-captain of the team.#4 Tilak VarmaYoung Mumbai Indians (MI) star Tilak Varma was unlucky to miss out on a spot in India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad. However, following the retirements of Rohit and Kohli from T20Is, he has managed to establish his place in the team.Varma, who made his T20I debut against West Indies in Tarouba in August 2023, has played 25 matches for India in the format and has scored 749 runs at an average of 49.93 and a strike rate of 155.07. The 22-year-old slapped back-to-back tons during the tour of South Africa in November last year. Given his T20 exploits, Varma should be assured of a place in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad.#5 Washington SundarDespite the T20I retirement of Ravindra Jadeja, Team India have plenty of dependable all-rounders, who can win matches for them in the format. They have Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, while the likes of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abhishek can also chip in with the ball.In spite of the above names, Indian selectors might be tempted to pick Washington Sundar in the Asia Cup 2025 squad because of what he brings to the table. Like Axar, Sundar can also open the bowling and is comfortable bowling in the powerplay. With the bat, he can contribute quick-fire cameos, a demonstration of which was seen in The Oval Test.