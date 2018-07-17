ICC CWC 2019: 5 players who still can make it to India's World Cup squad

Indian Fans in ICC CWC

With the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 less than a year away, Indian selectors would be keeping a keen eye on the senior Indian team , India U-19 team, India A team and other domestic and IPL players who have been doing well. As skipper Virat Kohli seems to be eyeing the World Cup, not only as a major achievement in his career as captain, but also as a farewell to the former captain MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni, who has his career's greatest achievement in the form of winning the 2011 World Cup, won it not only the country, but also for Sachin, paying him a tribute and as an act of gratitude and respect for all that he has done for Indian Cricket over the years. Similarly, 2019 World Cup could be a tribute to the outstanding contribution of MS Dhoni to Indian Cricket.

There are a few players who have the talent and ability but have not yet made it to the Indian national team, but can make a surprise entry anytime this year. Keeping our fingers crossed, let us have a look at such players:

#1 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant

Much has been said about this young batting powerhouse, but it never seems enough. When Rishabh Pant plays a big innings, one just cannot look away from his/her television set. He has always been a big hitter of the cricket ball, predominantly strong on the leg side and always looking out for big shots.

In the recently concluded IPL, he announced himself as a complete batsman, who could bat up the order and bat as per the situation. He played a lot of nicely paced innings, unlike his previous style of going against the bowlers from the onset. Also, he has added a wide array of shots to his repertoire. He can now be called a complete batsman, who is ready for a national call up. He is also probably the best possible replacement for MS Dhoni in the long run, as he can keep wickets and also hit the ball really hard. It is strange to not see him in either of the squads to face England, but he can surely make it to the World Cup squad.