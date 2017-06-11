5 Indian players who used the Champions Trophy as a launchpad

Some of the stars in the current Indian team used the Champions Trophy as a springboard to announce themselves.

@himanshu_a30 by Himanshu Agrawal Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jun 2017, 11:52 IST

Zaheer Khan dismissed Adam Gilchrist and Steve Waugh against Australia in the ICC Knockout Trophy 2000

Among sports persons, there are a kind who quietly embrace the stage with applaudable performances in bilateral clashes; there are others who choose the big stage to announce their arrival. Some struggle with high profile tournaments coming their way, while others bask in the glory of further responsibility of global events.

India have had a good run in ICC Events of late having won the World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013. Here 5 Indian cricketers who used the ICC Champions Trophy as a launchpad have been mentioned below, one of whom is currently the national team’s captain across all formats.

#1 Zaheer Khan: ICC Knockout Trophy, 2000

Undoubtedly, India’s best fast bowler since the great Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan gave the world fascinating memories with disciplined bowling in the then ICC KnockOut Trophy. Zaheer instantly grabbed all the attention with seven wickets at 24.14 in his debut series. Quick yorkers, for which he would be renowned later, came to the fore immediately against Kenya. Zaheer finished with 3/48 and in the following match, Adam Gilchrist and Steve Waugh were amongst his scalps.

Though injuries hindered Zaheer’s progress, they could not prevent him from mastering the art of swinging the new ball and reversing the old. He was highly effective even on lifeless sub-continental pitches and was a vital cog in India’s wheel during the successful 2011 World Cup campaign at home, ending with 21 wickets.

In 2007 came one of the most memorable chapters in his career – the England tour, where he tormented the opposition by swinging the Dukes ball both ways, thus returning home with 18 wickets at 20.33.

An year earlier, he had bagged 13 wickets in South Africa as well. Zaheer got a five-for at Wellington in 2014, in what turned out to be his final Test. Of late, he has been tipped to become India’s pace bowling coach, which, if happens, would be a treat for the younger generation.