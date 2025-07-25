5 Indians you didn't know batted at No. 3 in Test cricket post 2000 ft. Rohit Sharma

The Indian Test team hasn't had a settled No. 3 over the last few years, and many batters have been tried at the spot. However, not many have left a strong impact and displayed consistency, which is crucial for the side, especially in away Tests.

The ongoing Test between India and England saw B Sai Sudharsan come in at No. 3 and score 61 off 151. Interestingly, he became the first Indian No. 3 to score a fifty on overseas soil since Cheteshwar Pujara in 2022.

When talking about 21st century, many notable cricketers have tried their hand at No. 3 for the Indian Test team. They were handed the responsibility to either maintain the team's momentum or act as a shield for the middle order, thus helping the team to achieve results in their favor.

On that note, let's take a look at some players who have batted at No. 3 (min. five innings) since 2000.

#1 Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari made his Test debut against England at The Oval in 2018, and arrived at the crease at No. 6. He returned with scores of 56 & 0 in this fixture.

Interestingly, Vihari also played as an opener during the Melbourne Test in the same year against Australia. Coming back to No. 6, he stitched a famous 62-run partnership off 256 balls with Ravichandran Ashwin in Sydney, which helped India draw the Test and eventually win the series.

Hanuma Vihari batted at No. 3 in his last five innings, which came in 2022. In these appearances, he scored 155 runs at an average of 31, with a top score of 58 against Sri Lanka.

The right-hander scored 839 runs in 16 Tests at an average of 33.56, with a solitary century and five fifties.

#2 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma's Test debut came against West Indies at Eden Gardens in 2013, where he batted at No. 6 and slammed 177 off 301. Although, Rohit predominantly played at No. 5 or 6, he batted at No. 3 on a few occasions.

'Hitman' holds a record of 107 runs in five innings at an average of 21.40 at No. 3, while producing his best knock of 53 against Australia at Sydney in 2015.

Since 2019, Rohit Sharma donned the role of an opener, before retiring earlier this year. In 67 appearances, he scored 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries.

#3 Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane made his Test debut against Australia at Delhi in 2013, coming in at No. 5. Rahane majorly batted at this position, until he got promoted to No. 3 against Sri Lanka in 2015.

Although the veteran batter scored a century in his only second innings at this spot, he wasn't given a long rope due to intense competition. In five innings, Rahane garnered 152 runs at an average of 30.40, with a top score of 126.

Currently, Ajinkya Rahane is out of national reckoning, playing his last Test in 2023. He has accumulated 5,077 runs in 85 games at an average of 38.46, with 12 centuries.

#4 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's red-ball debut came against West Indies at Sabina Park in 2011, where he batted at No. 5. For more than a year, he came in around this position, before coming in at No. 3 against England at Ahmedabad in 2012.

However, Kohli spent the majority of his illustrious Test career at No. 4. In eight innings, Kohli scored 167 runs at an average of 23.86, with a top knock of 70 against New Zealand in 2024, at No. 3.

Virat Kohli retired from the longest format earlier this year. He amassed 9,230 runs in 123 games at an average of 46.85, with 30 tons.

#5 Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly had a sensational start to his Test career against England in June 1996. He came in at No. 3 and scored 131 off 301, displaying his ability to ace the new ball challenge.

However, Ganguly's presence at No. 3 could only last until his seventh Test in the same year. He was then promoted to the spot in 2000 against South Africa.

Until his retirement in 2008, Sourav Ganguly scored 188 runs in six innings at No. 3 at an average of 37.60. He registered his top score of 136 against Zimbabwe at Delhi in 2002.

Overall, Sourav Ganguly hit 7,212 runs in 113 games at an average of 42.17, with 16 centuries.

