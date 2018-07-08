Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Instances when a Centurion in a T20I match didn't win the MoM award

Yuvraj
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
459   //    08 Jul 2018, 11:32 IST

England v India - 2nd Vitality International T20
Rahul features twice

Undeniably, centuries hold an inordinate significance for any batsman. Especially in the T20I format, since it's the shortest form. Hence, centuries in T20I are a special feat. Generally, the batsman gets the MoM award for their centuries. So far, the triple-digit mark has been achieved only 34 times in International T20s. But there have been instances when a batsman scored a hundred, but someone else collected the prestigious award. So, here we discuss 5 such occasions.


1. KL RAHUL


Definitely The
Definitely the future of Indian cricket

Let's start with the most recent one. Just a couple of days ago, Rahul played one of the best knocks of his international career for India. He became the 2nd Indian batsman to score 2 T20I centuries when he notched up an unbeaten 101, his first match on the English soil. Influenced by Rahul's authoritative knock, India comfortably chased the target of 160 set by the English side. But Rahul was overlooked for the MoM award, as it was given to Kuldeep Yadav, who ripped through the English batting order finishing with career-best 5/24 in his quota of four overs.

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Rohit Sharma KL Rahul Great Cricketing Contests
