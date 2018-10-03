5 instances when Bangladesh lost a match off the last ball

Shakib Al Hasan and Mushufiqur Rahim were upset after losing Asia Cup final by 2 runs against Pakistan in 2012

Bangladesh lost the Asia Cup 2018 final to India off the last ball of the contest. It was the third Asia Cup final that Bangladesh failed to win. The previous two defeats came against Pakistan and India. Despite Mashrafe Mortaza and his team being heavily committed to clinching the trophy this time around, they failed due to horrible batting collapse in the final.

It was not the first instance when Bangladesh lost a match on the last ball. They were on the losing side when were defeated in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan back in 2014.

In this article, we relive five instances when Bangladesh lost an international match off the last ball.

#5 Asia Cup 2012 final against Pakistan

Bangladesh lost Asia Cup 2012 final to Pakistan

Despite not being a strong ODI contender, Bangladesh played excellent cricket in 2012 Asia Cup to see themselves in the final against Pakistan. They beat India and Sri Lanka to earn a place in the final.

Mushfiqur Rahim was the captain of Bangladesh during that edition of the Asia Cup. He won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistan posted a modest total of 236 runs on the board. Bangladesh failed to chase it down.

The hosts got a steady start as Tamim Iqbal hit a half-century while opening the innings with Nazimuddin. Bangladesh short of 10 runs to win the match in last over. Aizaz Cheema came to attack and conceded only seven as Bangladesh lost the final in front of the home crowd.

