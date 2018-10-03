Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 instances when Bangladesh lost a match off the last ball 

Saif Hasnat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
840   //    03 Oct 2018, 22:25 IST

Shakib Al Hasan and Mushufiqur Rahim were upset after losing Asia Cup final by 2 runs against Pakistan in 2012
Shakib Al Hasan and Mushufiqur Rahim were upset after losing Asia Cup final by 2 runs against Pakistan in 2012

Bangladesh lost the Asia Cup 2018 final to India off the last ball of the contest. It was the third Asia Cup final that Bangladesh failed to win. The previous two defeats came against Pakistan and India. Despite Mashrafe Mortaza and his team being heavily committed to clinching the trophy this time around, they failed due to horrible batting collapse in the final.

It was not the first instance when Bangladesh lost a match on the last ball. They were on the losing side when were defeated in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan back in 2014.

In this article, we relive five instances when Bangladesh lost an international match off the last ball. 

#5 Asia Cup 2012 final against Pakistan

Bangladesh lost Asia Cup 2012 final to Pakistan
Bangladesh lost Asia Cup 2012 final to Pakistan

Despite not being a strong ODI contender, Bangladesh played excellent cricket in 2012 Asia Cup to see themselves in the final against Pakistan. They beat India and Sri Lanka to earn a place in the final. 

Mushfiqur Rahim was the captain of Bangladesh during that edition of the Asia Cup. He won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistan posted a modest total of 236 runs on the board. Bangladesh failed to chase it down.

The hosts got a steady start as Tamim Iqbal hit a half-century while opening the innings with Nazimuddin. Bangladesh short of 10 runs to win the match in last over. Aizaz Cheema came to attack and conceded only seven as Bangladesh lost the final in front of the home crowd. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Mashrafe Mortaza Shakib Al Hasan
Saif Hasnat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Covering cricket in Bangladesh since 2013. Apart from being a Cricket Reporter, he writes lyrics and stories.
3 recent times India won a match off the last ball
RELATED STORY
5 Most Memorable India v Bangladesh ODI Encounters
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Is Bangladesh an easy pushover for India...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: 4 reasons why...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 7 reasons behind India's last-ball win...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: We are a dangerous team insists Bangladesh...
RELATED STORY
India v Bangladesh: Asia Cup Final Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Super Four Match 6, Pakistan vs...
RELATED STORY
India-Bangladesh rivalry: Revisiting the previous finals
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh look to repeat 2016 history
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep
PAK 237/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 238/1 (39.3 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep
BAN 249/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 246/7 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 3 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Super Four Match 5 | Tue, 25 Sep
AFG 252/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 252/10 (49.5 ov)
Match Tied
AFG VS IND live score
Super Four Match 6 | Wed, 26 Sep
BAN 239/10 (48.5 ov)
PAK 202/9 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 37 runs
BAN VS PAK live score
Final | Fri, 28 Sep
BAN 222/10 (48.3 ov)
IND 223/7 (50.0 ov)
India win by 3 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us