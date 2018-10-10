5 instances when cricket players cried on the field

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 338 // 10 Oct 2018, 20:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Passion and emotion are part of the beautiful game

The game of cricket rules the heart of millions of people who are connected to it. The sport in many ways mirrors the real life and emotions of fans and players. The sentiments of the fans and players get attached to the sport which results in them laying bare the deepest of emotions.

Both the players and the spectators feel every bit of the game they watch. Whilst the spectators on one hand display a different kind of emotion while watching the game on television screens or at the stadium, the players who restlessly manifest determination and dedication throughout the game, hardly express any sorrowful or blissful feelings.

The cricketers respecting the sport’s grandeur of being a Gentlemen’s Game keep their feelings in check.

There have been several moments when players have been overtaken by emotion. On quite a few occasions, different factors like controversies, memorable victories or miserable failures at a very important stage have led to the players' eyes filled with tears.

Here, we take a look at the 5 instances when cricketers cried on the field.

#1. Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib sheds tears

The final game of the 11th edition of Asia Cup witnessed the clash of Bangladesh and Pakistan. Both teams had won two matches each in the tournament, and were all set to lock horns in the final match of the tournament. The hosts won the toss and elected to field first.

Bangladesh with big dreams of winning their first Asia Cup title took the field. There were small contributions from a few Pakistani Batsmen but no other batsman apart from Sarfaraz Ahmed was able to build a partnership. The visiting team scored 236 runs in 50 overs.

The hosts required 237 runs in 50 overs to win their first Asia Cup title. Bangladesh had never countered a chase in finals before. Chasing 237, Tamim Iqbal along with Nizamuddin provided a decent start for their team. After Nizam’s wicket, what followed was a short collapse as Bangladesh were soon 3 wickets down on 81 runs.

Shakib-Al-Hasan utilized his experience from there on as he scored a much important half-century. However, once Shakib was dismissed no other Bangla batsman could perform the rest of the proceedings as the hosts lost the nail-biting game by 2 runs.

Bangladesh's dreams to win their first Asia Cup title were shattered. The team was heartbroken after the game. Almost every member of the team was seen crying on the field.

1 / 5 NEXT