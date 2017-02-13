5 international cricketers and their favourite dishes

The range varies from our very own biryani to burgers

by Debdoot Das Top 5 / Top 10 13 Feb 2017, 18:51 IST

Virat Kohli

Cricketers have a strong regime which they need to follow to stay healthy and fit. Usually, they have to leave out food from their diet chart which has excess fat and calories. Unlike common people, they don’t have the luxury of checking into a restaurant and digging into a plate of Biryani or munching on a cheesy burger.

But then again they are human beings and in the rarest of rare occasions, they too enjoy one of their favourite dishes with permission from their dietician off course. In this article, we at Sportskeeda will look at 5 international superstars and their favourite dishes.

#5 Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly loves biryani

For the man who had the courage to take off his jersey and wave it on the Lords’ balcony nothing less than some royal biryani cuts it as a favourite dish. Yes, Ganguly loves his biryani but is choosy about the place he orders from. Only a few of Kolkata’s elite eating houses makes that list.

Rumour has it that during his playing days while he was in another city he had a few packets flown to him. He also has a special chef from Raja Bazar who occasionally dons the cook’s hat to cook Biryani for him.

But being a Bengali he likes the traditional dishes too. Among his favourites are the Aloo Poshto and the Chingri Macher Malaikari which are both delectable regional food. Ganguly also likes sweets and the rosogolla tops his list.