Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 legends who could retire after 2019 World Cup

These players will be critical to their team's plans in 2019.

Raj
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 23:11 IST

The different teams are already in the process of figuring out their best possible squads for the World Cup which is slated to be held next year in England.

While several players select themselves in the different teams, there will be players who might just call it a day after the competition.

They will a key component of their respective sides and will bring in much-needed experience to the scheme of things. However, irrespective of the result, the cricketing world might never witness them on the cricketing field after the edition draws to a close.

Here in this slider, we take a look at five such legends who might bid adieu to the game after the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

#5 Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

TOPSHOT-CRICKET-SRI-IND

Perhaps the greatest bowler in the shortest format of the game, Lasith Malinga has been out of favour with the Sri Lankan selectors in the recent past. He has made his ambitions very clear and wants to be a part of the 2019 World Cup.

Sri Lanka could also rope him in as he brings experience to the table, but owing to his injury concerns and not very effective wicket-taking abilities, Malinga could well quit playing the game after the tournament gets over.

#4 Ross Taylor (New Zealand)

Ross Taylor of Blackcaps during a training sisession at Eden...

The New Zealand veteran Ross Taylor is a critical part of their batting line-up and is a fulcrum in the middle order around which the entire batting rotates.

He has been in decent touch against the white ball and will be a key element for the Blackcaps in their World Cup campaign next year.

He will turn 35 next year and it might well be his last attempt to win this coveted trophy for his country after New Zealand fell short in the finals in 2015 against Australia.

Page 1 of 4 Next
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team West Indies Cricket MS Dhoni Chris Gayle Leisure Reading
5 ODI batting greats who could retire post 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Cricket World Cup finals of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Cricket World Cup facts that you may not know
RELATED STORY
5 legends who never won the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 10 batting performances in World Cup History
RELATED STORY
Top 10 World Cup captains of all time
RELATED STORY
5 memorable comeback wins for India in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
10 greatest knocks by captains in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
5 Players from India's 2015 World Cup squad who could be...
RELATED STORY
All time greatest XI of players who never won a World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
select series:
Contact Us Advertise with Us