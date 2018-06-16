5 legends who could retire after 2019 World Cup

These players will be critical to their team's plans in 2019.

16 Jun 2018

The different teams are already in the process of figuring out their best possible squads for the World Cup which is slated to be held next year in England.

While several players select themselves in the different teams, there will be players who might just call it a day after the competition.

They will a key component of their respective sides and will bring in much-needed experience to the scheme of things. However, irrespective of the result, the cricketing world might never witness them on the cricketing field after the edition draws to a close.

Here in this slider, we take a look at five such legends who might bid adieu to the game after the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

#5 Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

Perhaps the greatest bowler in the shortest format of the game, Lasith Malinga has been out of favour with the Sri Lankan selectors in the recent past. He has made his ambitions very clear and wants to be a part of the 2019 World Cup.

Sri Lanka could also rope him in as he brings experience to the table, but owing to his injury concerns and not very effective wicket-taking abilities, Malinga could well quit playing the game after the tournament gets over.

#4 Ross Taylor (New Zealand)

The New Zealand veteran Ross Taylor is a critical part of their batting line-up and is a fulcrum in the middle order around which the entire batting rotates.

He has been in decent touch against the white ball and will be a key element for the Blackcaps in their World Cup campaign next year.

He will turn 35 next year and it might well be his last attempt to win this coveted trophy for his country after New Zealand fell short in the finals in 2015 against Australia.