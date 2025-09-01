5 major cricket events to look forward to in September 2025 ft. Asia Cup

August was an uncharacteristically low key month with regard to cricketing action. Team India's five-match Test tour of England concluded with the final Test at The Oval on August 4. The Men in Blue were supposed to travel to Bangladesh from August 17 to August 31. However, the series has been postponed to 2026. As such, India haven't played any international cricket post the England tour.

Ad

The Delhi Premier League concluded recently, while Caribbean Premier League and Duleep Trophy are currently underway. South Africa also toured Australia for an entertaining white-ball series, while Pakistan toured West Indies. Overall, though, fans were starved of high-quality cricket.

Luckily, there is plenty of cricketing action in store for fans this month. Here's a look at five major cricket events to look forward to in September 2025.

#1 South Africa tour of England

South Africa are in England for a white-ball series featuring three ODIs and as many T20Is. The three one-dayers will be played on September 2, September 4 and September 7 in Leeds, London (Lord's), and Southampton respectively. The T20Is will be held on September 10, September 12 and September 14 in Cardiff, Manchester and Nottingham respectively.

Ad

Trending

Harry Brook will captain England in both the one-day series and the T20I series. As for South Africa, Temba Bavuma will lead the ODI side, while Aiden Markram will captain the T20I team.

#2 Asia Cup 2025

The 2025 Asia Cup will be held in the UAE from September 9 to September 28. A total of eight teams will be featuring in the T20 tournament and have been divided into two groups of four each. India, Pakistan, Oman and hosts UAE are in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong are in Group B.

Ad

The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Four round, with the top two sides from this round clashing in the final. The Asia Cup 2025 final will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India are the defending champions and also the most successful team in the tournament, having won the title as many as eight times.

#3 ICC Women's World Cup 2025

The 2025 ICC Women's World Cup will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2. A total of eight teams will be taking part in the mega event. Each side will face the other seven teams once in a round-robin format, with the top four sides progressing to the semifinals. Australia are the defending champions in the Women's World Cup.

Ad

As for the 2025 Women's World Cup venues, matches will be played in Guwahati, Indore, Colombo, Visakhapatnam and Navi Mumbai. The two semifinals will be held on October 29 and October 30, with the grand final on November 2. Ahead of the tournament, teams will play some warm-up matches between September 25 and September 28.

#4 Australia Women's tour of India

The Australian women's team will tour India for a three-match one-day series from September 14 to September 20. The first two matches of the series will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in New Chandigarh. The third ODI will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. All the three games will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Ad

The series will be crucial in the context of the Women's World Cup to be played later in the month in India and Sri Lanka. The Women in Blue will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur in the home series against Australia as well as the World Cup, while opener Smriti Mandhana has also been retained as vice-captain.

#5 India U-19 tour of Australia

The India U-19 team will tour Australia for three ODIs and two Test matches from September 21 to October 10. All the three one-dayers will be played at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane. The first Test will be held at the same venue from September 30 to October 3.

The second Test will be played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay from October 7 to October 10. Young Mumbai opener Ayush Mhatre will captain the India U-19 side, which also features IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news