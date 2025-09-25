5 major statements by Ajit Agarkar in IND vs WI 2025 Tests squad announcement press conference

Team India chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the squad for the upcoming two-match home series against the West Indies, scheduled to begin on October 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 15-man squad, led by Shubman Gill, features several interesting calls and absentees as India look to begin their home season on a high.

Ajit Agarkar addressed some of the queries regarding the squad for the West Indies Tests in a press conference in Dubai amid Team India's Asia Cup 2025 campaign.

Team India squad for home series against West Indies

Shubman Gill (c), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), N. Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

On that note, let us take a look at five major statements by Ajit Agarkar in the IND vs WI 2025 Tests squad announcement press conference.

#1 Karun Nair underperformed in England

One of the major takeaways from the squad was the omission of right-handed batter Karun Nair. He had recently made a comeback into the national side for the England tour, but his return seems to have been cut short after just four appearances.

Agarkar admitted that Karun Nair did not match the expectations and demands in England. The batter had scored 205 runs in four Tests at an average of 25.63, including one fifty.

"Unfortunately, we can’t give everyone 15–20 Test matches. We had expected more from Karun in England," Agarkar said.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah cleared to play both Tests

Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the West Indies, whether complete or partial, was a massive question heading into the squad announcement. Given the lack of a break after the Asia Cup 2025 campaign, coupled with the pacer's workload management, there were serious doubts regarding his involvement for this particular assignment.

Agarkar, however, ensured that Bumrah would be available to play both Tests. The star bowler was recently rested during the final Asia Cup 2025 group stage game against Oman, and he is also likely to miss Team India's upcoming Super 4 stage match against Sri Lanka.

"This team's for both the Test matches. So, he's available for both the Test matches. I mean, we've had a fair break after England. In fact, he didn't play the fifth Test either. So, there's been a bit, a month, five weeks of break, and even this tournament's been fairly spaced out till this last week. So, no, he's ready and keen to play both Test matches," Agarkar said.

"Normally, his (Jasprit Bumrah) discussions are with physios, trainers and the coach. We want him to do well, he's a terrific performer but we have to be careful. But the team comes first," he added.

#3 Shreyas Iyer's red-ball break

The star batter's desire to temporarily step away from red-ball cricket became official when BCCI named the squads for the Irani Cup and the white-ball series against Australia 'A'. As a result, Iyer was not available for selection for the West Indies Tests. Instead, he will be leading the India 'A' outfit in the three one-day matches in Kanpur.

"Shreyas is a senior player, he was captain for India A as well. We're trying to find qualities of a leader in multiple players. Unfortunately, he wouldn't be available because of his fitness. More than anything, we want him playing and playing well," Agarkar confirmed.

#4 Ishan Kishan needs to play more to make a comeback

Given Rishabh Pant's absence, India had the task of calling up a backup wicket-keeper, with Dhruv Jurel taking over the first-choice duties. N Jagadeesan retained his spot in the capacity after being brought in as a late replacement towards the end of the England tour.

Agarkar was asked about wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan's status, given that he was making an impact with Nottinghamshire before his injury.

"When we picked India A, he was not yet fit anyway, so he's fit now. Look, I mean, Narayan Jagadeesan was part of the last Test match that we picked when Kishan was injured. He's a very good player, as we know, but we'd like him to play a bit more cricket and show some performances," Agarkar stated.

Ishan Kishan has been named in the Rest of India (ROI) squad led by Rajat Patidar that will face Vidarbha in the Irani Cup.

#5 Long rope for Sai Sudharsan

Amid the batting reshuffle, India have had a chaotic start as far as the succession for No.3 is concerned. With KL Rahul and Shubman Gill batting either side of No.3, the position was vacant ahead of the England tour.

The Men in Blue tried and tested Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan over the course of the five-Test series, but they are still without a definitive answer. The management have planned on giving Sai Sudharsan a consistent run in the position. In the three Tests that he has played so far, he has scored 140 runs at an average of 23.33, which includes a gritty fifty at Old Trafford in the fourth Test.

"Eventually, it's a little bit about continuity. I mean, I think changes at number three happened because of the combination that we played. We played an extra all-rounder down the order, and that's how we changed the combination. Then Nitish Reddy came into the picture in a couple of the Tests," Agarkar said.

"So that just depends on what the captain and the coach at that point want and what balance they want to achieve. But as far as going forward is concerned, I mean, Sai has shown a lot of promise. We know he's a very good player, and hopefully we can give him a longish run from now on at a particular number," he added.

