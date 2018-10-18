5 Most beautiful cricket grounds in the world

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18 Oct 2018, 11:44 IST

Every match of cricket has its own charm and excitement but witnessing the game in the stadium itself just doubles this feeling. Cricket stadiums like the Lord's Cricket Ground, Melbourne Cricket Cricket Ground or the Eden Gardens have their own importance in the history of the sport due to their long legacy. But here is the list of five most beautiful grounds right now which are famous for their serenity.

#5 Newlands, Cape Town

This stadium is located on the South Western coast of the South African city of Cape Town. Newlands is one of the oldest cricket ground in South Africa and is surrounded by the Table Mountain in Southern Suburbs of Cape Town. This ground first hosted a Test match in 1889 and since then so far, it has hosted 54 Test matches. The ground is also home for the domestic T20 side Cape Cobras.

Some of the significant milestones that came on this ground are Sachin Tendulkar’s last Test century in 2011 and Ben Stokes’ 258 which is the fastest 250 in Test history off just 198 balls.

