5 most capped T20 players who haven’t played Test cricket

Sujith Mohan // 06 Jul 2018, 12:42 IST

Miller celebrates his T20 hundred for South Africa

Make no mistake, Test Match is considered the highest standard in cricket. It is the ultimate test of a cricketer’s hard work, technique, character, persistence, and skill. It definitely separates the best from the rest and remains the ultimate form of the sport.

However, many of the modern-day cricketers do not share the same perspective. The advent of T20 cricket has changed cricketers priorities. Twenty20 is beginning to dominate the sport and offers various lucrative incentives to a cricketer.

Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, Dwayne Smith, Shoaib Malik, and Albie Morkel are the most capped T20 cricketers in the world right now. Though these players have played some Test Cricket in their career, there are five players in the world who have played more than 250 Twenty20 games but not a single Test Match.

Without much ado, let’s take a look at the five most capped T20 players who haven’t played a single Test match.

#5 David Miller

Right from the start of his cricketing career, David Miller has been tagged a limited-overs expert. The 29-year-old is a naturally aggressive cricketer who has played some exceptional knocks for his country in the past.

Miller has played 105 One Day Internationals and 60 T20Is for South Africa so far. The South African has played 254 T20 games and scored 5652 runs. He has played for various franchises like Glamorgan, Kings XI Punjab, Chittagong Kings, St Lucia Zouks, and many more.

Despite 63 first-class games, Miller never played for South Africa in Test matches. He is only 29 and has every chance to play Test Match cricket for his country. With AB de Villiers out of the picture and Hashim Amla into his mid 30’s, Miller could soon get his much-awaited opportunity.