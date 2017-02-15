5 most expensive buys for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL auctions

The Sunrisers Hyderabad were formed in 2012 as a result of the Indian Premier League (IPL) governing body terminating the contract of the Deccan Chargers. They, therefore, retained some 20 players for the 2013 edition of the tournament from the Charger’s squad and then brought in stars like Thisara Perera, Darren Sammy, Nathan McCullum, Quinton de Kock and Clint McKay to boost their squad further.

What was impressive was that the franchise made it to the playoffs in their very first edition of the tournament. But they lost the eliminator match against the now defunct Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets.

The next two seasons, the Orange Army failed to get past the group stages and finished sixth both times. But in 2016 led by their captain David Warner the team bounced back in some style and took home the glittering trophy beating Royal Challenger’s Bangalore in the finals.

For the 2017 edition of the tourney, SRH have retained 17 players and released 6 from the previous season. Due to this effort, SRH Spent Rs.451 million (US$6.7 million) and kept a balance of Rs.209 million (US$3.1 million).

However, surely the success would not have come their way if they did not spend the moolah. In this article, we will look at the five most expensive buys by the Sunrisers. We have not included top buys for Deccan Chargers whom the Sunrisers replaced.

#5 Amit Mishra 47.5 million rupees (US $710,125)

Mishra for the Sunrisers

To boost their spin department Mishra was bought in the 2014 auction of the league. But during that period the legspinner was going through a rough patch and was not the fierce wicket-taker that he is usually.

Mishra, however, tried hard to impress the owners with his variations and skill set. But as luck would have it he only picked up 7 wickets in the edition from 10 outings. His average was 48.57 and had a high economy rate of 9.06.

The team management wasn’t too impressed with his performances and decided to let him go in 2015. His performance improved and he was lapped up by Delhi Daredevils once again.