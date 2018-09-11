5 most loved foreign cricketers in Bangladesh

Saif Hasnat FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.60K // 11 Sep 2018, 19:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Mashrafe Mortaza is congratulating Sachin Tendulkar after his 100th international ton in Mirpur

Bangladesh, a South Asian country that is marked by lush greenery and many waterways. This is the very first introduction of Bangladesh to the world. But, over the few decades, Bangladesh also became known by the beautiful game of Cricket. The game has immense contribution to change the imagery of Bangladesh to the other parts of the world.

In a big scenario, Bangladesh do not have any great achievement in cricket, like winning a World Cup or even a multi-national tournament yet, even more, they are not the strongest cricket country of the continent. But, this deficit has not been an obstacle for Bangladeshi people to love the game of cricket madly.

Besides having the rivers like Padma, Meghna, Jamuna, Bangladeshi people also have the immeasurable love for cricket. Their love for cricket is also flowing like their beautiful rivers all over the country. Bangladesh have their own cricketers to cheer about, but their love is beyond that. Here we can name five persons, who are the most loved foreign cricketers in Bangladesh.

#5 Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

South Africa v Sri Lanka: Quarter Final - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

The Sri Lankan legend scored more than 3000 runs against Bangladesh across all formats. His best knock in Test cricket (319, Chittagong, 2014) also been notched up against the Tigers. He smashed 12 of his 63 hundreds against Bangladesh and in many occasions, he remained as the main obstacle of Tigers to win matches. But, the love of Bangladesh for Sangakkara never decreased

The Sri Lankan legend played 19 of his 594 international matches in Bangladesh. He played in the Bangladesh Premier League as well. After Chandika Hathurusingha’s era as Bangladesh’s coach, BCB had offered Sangakkara to take over the role of head coach. But, he declined for some reasons.

Sangakkara still remains one of the foreign cricketers, who is considered as a role model by many Bangladeshi youngsters.

1 / 5 NEXT