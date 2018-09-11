Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 most loved foreign cricketers in Bangladesh

Saif Hasnat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.60K   //    11 Sep 2018, 19:00 IST

Mashrafe Mortaza is congratulating Sachin Tendulkar after his 100th international ton in Mirpur
Mashrafe Mortaza is congratulating Sachin Tendulkar after his 100th international ton in Mirpur

Bangladesh, a South Asian country that is marked by lush greenery and many waterways. This is the very first introduction of Bangladesh to the world. But, over the few decades, Bangladesh also became known by the beautiful game of Cricket. The game has immense contribution to change the imagery of Bangladesh to the other parts of the world.

In a big scenario, Bangladesh do not have any great achievement in cricket, like winning a World Cup or even a multi-national tournament yet, even more, they are not the strongest cricket country of the continent. But, this deficit has not been an obstacle for Bangladeshi people to love the game of cricket madly.

Besides having the rivers like Padma, Meghna, Jamuna, Bangladeshi people also have the immeasurable love for cricket. Their love for cricket is also flowing like their beautiful rivers all over the country. Bangladesh have their own cricketers to cheer about, but their love is beyond that. Here we can name five persons, who are the most loved foreign cricketers in Bangladesh.

#5 Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

South Africa v Sri Lanka: Quarter Final - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
South Africa v Sri Lanka: Quarter Final - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

The Sri Lankan legend scored more than 3000 runs against Bangladesh across all formats. His best knock in Test cricket (319, Chittagong, 2014) also been notched up against the Tigers. He smashed 12 of his 63 hundreds against Bangladesh and in many occasions, he remained as the main obstacle of Tigers to win matches. But, the love of Bangladesh for Sangakkara never decreased

The Sri Lankan legend played 19 of his 594 international matches in Bangladesh. He played in the Bangladesh Premier League as well. After Chandika Hathurusingha’s era as Bangladesh’s coach, BCB had offered Sangakkara to take over the role of head coach. But, he declined for some reasons.

Sangakkara still remains one of the foreign cricketers, who is considered as a role model by many Bangladeshi youngsters.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Team India Bangladesh Cricket Shahid Afridi Sachin Tendulkar
Saif Hasnat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Covering cricket in Bangladesh since 2013. Apart from being a Cricket Reporter, he writes lyrics and stories.
Asia Cup 2018: 4 Bangladeshi players to keep an eye on
RELATED STORY
Bengal pride and Sourav Ganguly: The Maharaja of Indian...
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who were lucky to play for India
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Batsmen with most sixes across three formats in...
RELATED STORY
5 times cricketers were severely injured on the pitch
RELATED STORY
An All Time Eleven of 'Gentlemen'
RELATED STORY
Batsmen who can score 200 in ODIs
RELATED STORY
5 most thrilling encounters in Asia Cup history
RELATED STORY
The ideal Test XI of cricketers who made their debut in...
RELATED STORY
3 Indians Who Could Have Hacked Their Way Into The...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 345/10
England win by 118 runs
ENG VS IND live score
| 09:30 AM
MSX 161/10 & 186/10
KNT 192/10 & 104/4 (28.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Kent need 52 runs to win
MSX VS KNT live score
Playoff 1
TTR 50/4 (11.1 ov)
GAW
LIVE
Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and elected to bowl.
TTR VS GAW live score
| 09:30 AM
GLA 137/10
GLO 284/6 (102.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Gloucestershire lead Glamorgan by 147 runs with 4 wickets remaining
GLA VS GLO live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us