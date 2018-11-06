×
5 most successful batting pairs in ODIs of all-time

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.03K   //    06 Nov 2018, 10:55 IST

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, two of the greatest ODI cricketers of all-time
Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, two of the greatest ODI cricketers of all-time

Over the years, behind the success of every team, there have been brilliant partnerships. Irrespective of the format, partnerships hold the key to winning games. Batting partnerships allow the team to dominate the opponent's bowling attack and pile on the runs. Keeping the pressure off each other, excellent understanding, and trust are some of the vital aspects of a successful partnership.

In One Day Internationals, partnerships like Adam Gilchrist - Ricky Ponting, Virender Sehwag - Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid - Sourav Ganguly, Inzamam-ul-Haq - Yousuf Youhana, Andy Flower - Grant Flower, Gordon Greenidge - Desmond Haynes, Nathan Astle - Stephen Fleming, and Aravinda de Silva - Arjuna Ranatunga dominated the game successfully for a long time.

Surprisingly, none of the current ODI cricketers feature on the list.

Honorable Mentions: Greenidge - Haynes, Sehwag - Tendulkar, and Dravid - Ganguly.

On that note, let's take a look at the five most successful batting pairs in One Day Internationals of all-time.

#5 Adam Gilchrist & Matthew Hayden (Australia)

Australia v Sri Lanka - Commonwealth Bank Series
Australia v Sri Lanka - Commonwealth Bank Series

Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden were a part of the Australian squad that dominated world cricket during the early 2000s. Opening the batting, they were ruthless at the top and demolished bowling attacks across the globe. In ODIs, Gilchrist scored 9619 runs at a strike rate of almost 100 while Hayden has 6133 runs under his belt.

As partners, Hayden and Gilchrist scored 5409 runs at an average of 47.44. They were involved in 16 hundred-run partnerships and 29 fifty-run partnerships. They won a lot of games together for Australia and provided brilliant starts on numerous occasions. Until now, they are the most successful batting pair for Australia in One Day Internationals.

