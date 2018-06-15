Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 MS Dhoni ODI innings that will be remembered forever by the cricketing fraternity

These innings of Dhoni will live on forever

Kaushik Turlapaty
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 19:10 IST
3.28K

MS Dhoni is arguably the greatest finisher of all time. He is India's greatest ODI skipper and has produced innumerable game winning knocks for the country. With his aggression, he is the one of the most feared batsmen in the world.

In 318 matches for the country in ODIs, Dhoni has scored 9967 runs at a breath-taking average of 51.38. He hit 10 centuries and 67 half-centuries. In 199 ODIs that he has captained, India has won 110, lost 74, tied 4 and 11 ended in a no-result. He is one of the most valuable players of Indian Cricket team for the last 15 years. He is now known for anchoring the innings and launching attack at the right time though he entered the game as a pure hitter.

India v Sri Lanka - ICC Champions Trophy
Dhoni is considered as the greatest finisher of all time

A very successful cricketer, Dhoni led India to famous ICC World Cup Trophy in 2011, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, ICC World T20 in 2007 and is widely acclaimed as one of the greatest skippers of all time.

Here are his five innings that will forever stay in our hearts.

#5 45* vs Sri Lanka, Trinidad, 2013

CRICKET-TRI-IND-SRI
Dhoni hugs Ishanth after the win

India played Sri Lanka in the Finals of the Tri-Series ( India, West Indies, Sri Lanka ) in 2013. India won the toss and chose to bowl first. Apart from Sangakkara's 71 off 100, no one scored much and Sri Lanka got bundled out for 201 in 48.5 overs.

India lost Dhawan and Kohli early and were in deep trouble. Though Dinesh Karthik and Raina made some key contributions to go along with Rohit's 58 off 89, it was MS Dhoni who pulled off the win for India.

With 15 runs needed off the final over after losing 9 wickets, MS once again showed why he is the world's best finisher. He missed to connect the first ball, but in the second ball, he hit Eranga for a six. Eranga was put in pressure and his inexperience in handling such situation and add to it, it was Dhoni who is world's best finisher at the other end meant MS would finish the game with a six and two balls remaining.

Dhoni remained unbeaten on 45* off 52 with 5 fours and 2 sixes, both the sixes came off the final over.

Indian Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Greatest Cricketers of All Time Moments that changed cricket forever
