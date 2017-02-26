5 Pakistani legends who would have flourished in PSL

There are many cricketers who never received a chance to play T20s but they had the qualities of mastering the shortest format.

@sakshi9292 by Sakshi Top 5 / Top 10 26 Feb 2017, 21:21 IST

Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis would have been perfect for T20 tournaments

Many legendary cricketers bowed out of the sport, way before the inception of Twenty20 (T20) format. Countries like Pakistan, West Indies, Australia and India have produced some of the most exciting cricketers, who would have easily suited the shortest format of the game.

The likes of Viv Richards, Kapil Dev, Waqar Younis, Abdul Qadir, Javed Miandad and many others never received a chance to play the thrilling format of T20 but they had the qualities of mastering it.

Pakistan Super League (PSL), a T20 league that is a Pakistani-version of Indian Premier League, consists of five franchises representing cities in Pakistan. The five teams that played the opening season in 2016 and are playing the second edition at present are Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

Although the tournament is operated by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), it is hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As we are in the final leg of the second edition of PSL, we take a look at five Pakistan’s cricketing legends who could have excelled in the PSL.

#5 Javed Miandad

The Pakistani legendary limited-overs batsman was known for his last overs heroics, his unique technique that brought the reverse sweep shots into the picture and his fearless batting against any bowling attack. More importantly, he possessed an unbelievable control which helped him finish games for his country.

T20 games often go down to the last ball. And since Miandad was Pakistan’s national hero in the 50-over format, he would have easily bagged a franchise in the PSL. He hails from Karachi and it will not be wrong to assume, had he featured in the drafts, PSL’s Karachi Kings would surely bid for the legend.