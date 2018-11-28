×
5 players for whom this might be the last chance in the Test side

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
644   //    28 Nov 2018, 09:16 IST

Rohit and Rahane will be fighting for a spot in the playing XI
Rohit and Rahane will be fighting for a spot in the playing XI

After a well-contested T20 series, India and Australia will lock horns in the highly anticipated Test series. After the 4-1 drubbing against England, Team India got their act together in the series against West Indies. On the other hand, after a glimmer of hope in the drawn first Test against Pakistan in Dubai, Australia's dismal performance, that begun after the ban on Steve Smith and David Warner has extended. 

The Australian team is looking vulnerable in the absence of Smith and Warner and thus this series is considered to be India's best chance of winning a Test series on Australian soil. However, the Indian team will be wary of the lack of form of some crucial players.

Indian batsmen, in particular, received a lot of flak for their horrible show in England. Majority of the Indian batsmen struggled in England and will be fighting for their careers in the series against Australia. Moreover, the competition for a place in the national side is extremely tough and there is a barrage of young players eager to pounce on the opportunity of playing for the country. 

We will look at 5 players for whom this is the last chance in the Test side.

#5 Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel in action against England
Parthiv Patel in action against England

Parthiv Patel was surprisingly included in the Test side for the tour of Australia. The southpaw was dropped from the Test side after the series against South Africa earlier this year and his career seemed to be all but over. However, because of Wriddhiman Saha's injury and Dinesh Karthik's poor performance in England, Patel made it to the Test side. 

But Parthiv will be aware of the fact that this might be his last chance in the Indian team. Rishabh Pant is already India's number one choice wicket-keeper in Tests and Saha is bound to make a comeback at some point in time. If Parthiv gets a chance and he fails to perform well, it might be the end of his international career. 

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast
