5 players in India's 2025 Women's World Cup squad who didn't play in 2022 ft. Jemimah Rodrigues

India announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming 2025 ICC Women's World Cup on Tuesday, August 19. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the squad has seen explosive opener Shafali Verma being sidelined due to poor form.

Smriti Mandhana has been named the vice-captain of the squad, while a lot of players, including Jemimah Rodrigues, have been named in it for the first time. The squad also saw the return of seamer Renuka Singh after an injury layoff.

In this listicle, we take a look at five players who made it to the squad but did not feature in the 2022 edition of the World Cup:

#5 Radha Yadav

Radha Yadav of India A reacts during game one of the Women's ODI series between Australia A and India A at Northern Suburbs District Cricket Club on August 13, 2025 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav is among several players who will feature for the first time in a World Cup. The Mumbai-born bowler, who has only played eight ODIs so far in her career, seems to be a surprise pick by the selectors, who appear to have judged her on the basis of the promise she offers.

Yadav's record in the fifty-over format is not too endearing, as he has picked up just eight wickets at an average of 48.12 and an economy rate of 5.32. However, her variations must have compelled the Neetu David-led selection panel to look beyond the obvious and give her an opportunity in the World Cup.

#4 Amanjot Kaur

All-rounder Amanjot Kaur is among the smartest picks made by the selectors in the Indian team for this tournament. The 24-year-old has played just nine ODIs and 16 T20Is for India so far, but has impressed with her credentials of being a medium-pace bowling all-rounder who can contribute with runs when needed.

The Chandigarh-born is renowned for being versatile with the ball in hand, and has a lot of slower deliveries and cutters up her sleeve, which will torment her opponents in this quadrennial tournament. The dusty and slow-paced pitches at home will benefit Kaur a lot when operating with the old ball.

#3 Arundhati Reddy

Arundhati Reddy of India in delivery stride during the 1st Women's Vitality IT20 match between England and India at Trent Bridge on June 28, 2025 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Andy Kearns/Getty Images)

One of the biggest names in the World Cup squad was that of Arundhati Reddy. The former Hyderabad and Railways all-rounder, who stormed her way back into the Indian team with stupendous performances in domestic cricket for Kerala, is known for her resilience and never-say-die attitude.

Reddy is known for being incisive both when the ball is new and old, and can be trusted by captain Harmanpreet to get crucial breakthroughs. Most importantly, Reddy's contributions with the bat cannot be overlooked, even though she has not been able to showcase much so far for the Women in Blue.

Number three batter Harleen Deol is another big name who features for the first time in India's World Cup squad. Deol, who was quite unfortunate not to be picked for the 2022 edition of the tournament, will aim to pile up a lot of runs this time around and not give the selectors any reason not to consider her for the future.

The 27-year-old averages a healthy 33 in the 27 ODIs she has played so far for India, and can be a good stabilising influence in the batting order. Known to be a good player of spin, Deol likes to use her feet to get to the pitch of the ball before executing her shots. She has already scored a century and three half-centuries in her young ODI career.

#1 Jemimah Rodrigues

The biggest name on this list is Jemimah Rodrigues. The attacking batter, who operates in both the top and middle orders, is known for her ability to rotate the strike well while also placing the ball in gaps and picking up boundaries. Apart from her batting, Rodrigues has also impressed with her fielding skills over time.

Although she failed to make the cut for the 2022 World Cup due to a lean patch, Rodrigues finds herself in the squad this time around. Having played 50 ODIs and 112 T20Is so far, there is no denying that the 24-year-old has garnered enough experience to use in the multi-nation tournament to be held later this year.

Rodrigues is a smart cricketer and has played all across the globe, including in franchise leagues in Australia and the West Indies. The experience of playing in different, challenging conditions is expected to give her an advantage over opposition bowlers in this tournament.

