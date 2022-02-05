5 players who played for India in previous ODI series against West Indies but are not part of the team now

India will play a home series against West Indies this month for the first time since 2019. The last time the Men in Blue locked horns with the Caribbean outfit was in December of 2019. Like the upcoming tour, the previous tour comprised of three ODIs and three T20Is.

The tour kicked off with a 3-match T20I series, where the home side emerged victorious 2-1. The Indian side won the ODI series by the same scoreline. It will be interesting to see if the visitors can win at least one series this time around.

The 2022 India vs. West Indies series will start tomorrow with an ODI game at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Both teams have stacked their squads with some marquee names. However, the following five Indian stars who played in the 2019 series against West Indies have failed to make the cut for the 2022 series.

#5 Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey warmed the benches for the home side in that series

Manish Pandey was one of the batters present in the Indian squad for the 2019 home series against the West Indies. However, the team management did not pick him in the playing XI for any of the three matches.

Pandey played for the Men in Blue in an ODI series against Sri Lanka last year, but he did not receive a spot in the squad for the West Indies series.

#4 Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav has not played international cricket since 2020

Kedar Jadhav was a batting all-rounder in the Indian squad for the previous series against the Windies. Jadhav played in all three ODIs of the series, scoring 65 runs at an average of 32.50.

He also bowled one over, where he conceded 11 runs. Jadhav played only two more ODIs after that series. He was subsequently dropped and has not returned to the squad yet.

#3 Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube made his debut in the series against West Indies

Another batting all-rounder to feature on the list is Shivam Dube. The pace-bowling all-rounder made his ODI debut in the first match of that series. He scored nine runs and bowled a spell of 0/68 as India lost the game by eight wickets.

Dube did not play the other two games of that series. He has not played an ODI for the country after his uneventful debut.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja was a member of the Indian playing XI in all three games of that series. He scored 60 runs at a strike rate of close to 115 besides taking three wickets at an economy rate of 6.20.

Jadeja is currently out with an injury and will not be in action against the West Indies. He is expected to make his comeback to the field in IPL 2022.

#1 Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami was the most successful bowler for the Men in Blue in the series in 2019. He scalped five wickets in three games, with his best figures being 3/39.

Also Read Article Continues below

Shami has been rested for the 2022 home series against West Indies. He, along with Jasprit Bumrah, will take some time off the field after bowling regularly for the team in the away Test series against South Africa.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar