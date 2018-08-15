5 players to watch out for in the Asia Cup Qualifiers

Yuvraj FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 471 // 15 Aug 2018, 00:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Poster Boy Of Nepalese Cricket

The biggest cricketing tournament in Asia will commence this September. The tournament has a weird format, to say the least. There will be two groups consisting of 3 teams each out of which, the top 2 from each group will qualify for the Super 4 stage. The teams will play round-robin matches sub the Super 4 with top 2 teams advancing to the final.

Among the 6 teams that'll participate in this tournament 5 have already been decided. The 5 full members of the ICC which are from the Asian continent (India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh & Afghanistan) have gained direct access to the competition.

However, one spot is still up for grabs. 6 teams will fight it out against each other to be a part of the coveted tournament of Asia. Those 6 teams (Malaysia, Singapore, Nepal, UAE & Hong Kong) will play the Asia Cup Qualifiers from 29th August to 6th September. The tournament was originally scheduled to be held in India but since the venue of the main tournament itself was changed, the qualifier tournament also experienced the same fate as the tournament will now be held in Malaysia.

All the aforementioned teams would be raring to go considering the opportunity they have in their hands. The teams would obviously want their squad to perform at their level best, but they would also wish for their star players to perform exceedingly well in order to strengthen their chances of qualification.

All the sides have some high calibre players who could completely change the complexion of the match on their own. Although a plethora of good cricketers would be determined to perform well, a few of them are certain to grab more attention. So, here are the five cricketers to watch out for in the upcoming Asia Cup Qualifiers.

#5 Rohan Mustafa (UAE)

The UAE Will Rely A Lot On The Shoulders Of Rohan

The UAE captain would be hopeful of his side's chances of qualifying for the main tournament. Mustafa is not only competent with the bat but is also quite handy with his deceiving seam-up as well.

Earlier this year he led his team well from the front in ICC WCL Division-2 tournament as he scored 183 runs in 6 matches to go along with 13 wickets. His incredible all-round show helped UAE win that tournament & advance to the ICC World Cup Qualifiers. He'd be eager to repeat such performances in this tournament too.

1 / 5 NEXT