5 Players to watch out for in the U19 World Cup final

The final will be played on Sunday between India and Bangladesh

Four-time champions India take on new finalists Bangladesh in what will be an Asia Derby at the final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2020, to be played at Potchefstroom on Sunday.

While India are a very strong team and the favourites to win the tournament, the junior Bengal Tigers cannot be ruled out of the game.

Before the Asian neighbours take to the field tomorrow, here we take a look at five players to watch out for in the final.

Yashasvi Jaiswal – India

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who plays for Mumbai in the domestic circuit, has unarguably been the best batsman of the tournament. The southpaw, who opens for India, has amassed 312 runs in five matches at an average of 156 including two centuries. Jaiswal slammed an unbeaten century by scoring 105 runs from 113 balls in the semi-final against Pakistan. He smashed 203 off 154 balls for Mumbai against Jharkhand in a Vijay Hazare Trophy clash earlier this year, and thus his inclusion in the U-19 World Cup squad was not a surprise.

Ravi Bishnoi – India

The highest wicket-taker for India in the tournament so far, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi possesses several variations that have deceived some quality batsmen. Bishnoi rose to the challenge when, against New Zealand, the game seemed to slip away from India’s hand until the bowler ran through the middle order, taking four wickets to hand India the win. He is India’s best option in the middle overs and the one to look out for.

Kartik Tyagi – India

KartikTyagi is not among the highest wicket-takers in the tournament but what has stood out is his remarkable pace and economy. He bowls both with the new ball and at the death, but his economy rate is as miserly as 3.49 runs per over. His pinpoint yorkers are also something to keep an eye on. With Bishnoi providing wickets and Tyagi conceding less than four runs per over, India’s bowling unit looks very strong. In 2017, Kartik made his first-class debut for Uttar Pradesh in their match against Railways and has been a solid performer in domestic cricket since.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy – Bangladesh

Bangladesh's best bet at the top of the order and their best batsman of the World Cup, Mahmudul Hasan Joy has been a revelation of sorts. In the semi-final, he was the architect of Bangladesh's win over New Zealand, scoring a fine century in a tricky run-chase. Hasan Joy has gathered 176 runs at a very impressive average of 58.67. Bangladesh will be hoping that they Hasan can help them win their first-ever U19 World Cup.

Rabikul Hasan - Bangladesh

In the five games that he has played, Rabikul has taken a four-wicket and five-wicket haul each. He has been impressive in the middle overs for Bangladesh, and also has an exceptional economy rate of only 3.10. India’s middle over will be put to test by the 18-year-old left-arm orthodox spinner.