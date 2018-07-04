5 Players who could break Aaron Finch's T20I world record score

Prathmesh Patil

Aaron Finch scored a record-breaking 172 runs off 76 balls against Zimbabwe

T20 cricket has revolutionized the game since its inception and had gained immense popularity after India won the inaugural World Cup in 2007 against their arch-rivals Pakistan in the finals.

The T20 format has not only made the game more entertaining but also changed the way ODI and Test matches are played. It has completely changed the batting style and has given batsmen more innovative ways to score runs.

It is a fast-paced game, and numerous records are broken in every match. Aaron Finch created history as he scored blazing 172 runs against Zimbabwe in a T20I match. During this knock, he bettered his own record of 156 runs against England.

Let us find out those players can break this batting record.

#5 Colin Munro (New Zealand)

Colin Munro clears the boundaries at will

Colin Munro is one of the most hard-hitting batsmen in world cricket. He plays an aggressive cricket right from ball one and can change the course of the game in quick time.

Munro has an impressive record in T20I cricket and also became the first player to score three centuries in this format. In 45 T20I matches, he has scored 1173 runs at an amazing strike rate of 163.59 with the highest score of 109 not out.

Though Munro has failed to replicate his performance in IPL, he is the number two T20 player in ICC T20 rankings and has performed on a consistent basis.

The Kiwi batsman has shown glimpses that he can get big scores consistently and if he continues his batting style, he can better the world record of 174 runs soon.