Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Players who could break Aaron Finch's T20I world record score

Prathmesh Patil
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.39K   //    04 Jul 2018, 16:47 IST

Aaron Finch scored a record breaking 172 runs off 76 balls against Zimbabwe
Aaron Finch scored a record-breaking 172 runs off 76 balls against Zimbabwe

T20 cricket has revolutionized the game since its inception and had gained immense popularity after India won the inaugural World Cup in 2007 against their arch-rivals Pakistan in the finals.

The T20 format has not only made the game more entertaining but also changed the way ODI and Test matches are played. It has completely changed the batting style and has given batsmen more innovative ways to score runs.

It is a fast-paced game, and numerous records are broken in every match. Aaron Finch created history as he scored blazing 172 runs against Zimbabwe in a T20I match. During this knock, he bettered his own record of 156 runs against England.

 Let us find out those players can break this batting record.

#5 Colin Munro (New Zealand)

Colin Munro is the number T20 player in ICC T20 rankings
Colin Munro clears the boundaries at will

Colin Munro is one of the most hard-hitting batsmen in world cricket. He plays an aggressive cricket right from ball one and can change the course of the game in quick time.

Munro has an impressive record in T20I cricket and also became the first player to score three centuries in this format. In 45 T20I matches, he has scored 1173 runs at an amazing strike rate of 163.59 with the highest score of 109 not out.

Though Munro has failed to replicate his performance in IPL, he is the number two T20 player in ICC T20 rankings and has performed on a consistent basis. 

The Kiwi batsman has shown glimpses that he can get big scores consistently and if he continues his batting style, he can better the world record of 174 runs soon.

Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Jos Buttler Glenn Maxwell
5 players who could break Aaron Finch's world record T20I...
RELATED STORY
Cricket at Old Blighty: Top five match winning innings...
RELATED STORY
5 England players India should be wary of in the T20I series
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 4 records Indian players could break
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: 5 Unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: Five records that could tumble in...
RELATED STORY
Teams who had successful test tours to England.
RELATED STORY
5 memorable India vs England T20I encounters
RELATED STORY
5 players who were unlucky to miss out on India's T20I...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: Hits and misses
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st IT20 | Yesterday
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us