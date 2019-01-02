×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 cricketers who could win the 2018 ICC Test Player of the Year award

Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
453   //    02 Jan 2019, 16:20 IST

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah

The year 2018 has come to an end and we have witnessed a lot of breath-taking games in the International cricket, especially in the longest format of the game. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team is currently the number one Test team with 116 points from 38 matches, thanks to consistent performances from the skipper himself, Cheteshwar Pujara and their pace troika.

At the end of each year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) presents the various kind of awards to the deserved players. The Test Player of the Year Award is currently held by Australian batsman Steve Smith.

Also Read: 5 players who could win the 2018 ICC ODI player of the year award

There were a lot of cricketers who have shown an immense consistency in the Test cricket last year and they have a chance to win this honoured award. On that note, we take a look at the five cricketers who could win the 2018 ICC Test Player of the Year Award.

#5 Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins has been impressive with the ball since the start of 2018. He has shown an extraordinary consistency in his performances and picked the wickets at a regular interval.

Cummins started the year with a bang when he scalped 8 wickets in a match against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The Australian fast bowler replicated the same performances in the South Africa series and picked 22 wickets from just four games.

Even though the pacer did not get a good start to the four-match Test series against India, he ended the year with a six-wicket haul (6/27) which is his best bowling figure in an innings.

In total, he scalped 44 wickets from just 8 matches at a healthy average of 19.98 and an economy of 2.80. Cummins, who has displayed great bowling skills, might win the ICC Test Player of the Year Award.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah ICC
Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
I love to analyse each and every angle of Cricket and I am a die hard fan of Virender Sehwag!
Sportskeeda Cricket Awards 2018: Test Bowler of the Year
RELATED STORY
Top 5 wicket-takers in Tests in 2018
RELATED STORY
Kagiso Rabada responds to comparisons between India and...
RELATED STORY
5 players who could win the 2018 ICC ODI player of the...
RELATED STORY
Rohit Sharma out of the fourth Test, Smriti Mandhana wins...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Test Debutants in 2018
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda Cricket Awards 2018: Test Batsman of the Year
RELATED STORY
Three best Test bowlers in 2018
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda Cricket Awards 2018: Test Team of the Year
RELATED STORY
5 Great cricketers who retired from International cricket...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia won by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India won by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia won by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India won by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | Today, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us