5 cricketers who could win the 2018 ICC Test Player of the Year award

Jasprit Bumrah

The year 2018 has come to an end and we have witnessed a lot of breath-taking games in the International cricket, especially in the longest format of the game. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team is currently the number one Test team with 116 points from 38 matches, thanks to consistent performances from the skipper himself, Cheteshwar Pujara and their pace troika.

At the end of each year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) presents the various kind of awards to the deserved players. The Test Player of the Year Award is currently held by Australian batsman Steve Smith.

There were a lot of cricketers who have shown an immense consistency in the Test cricket last year and they have a chance to win this honoured award. On that note, we take a look at the five cricketers who could win the 2018 ICC Test Player of the Year Award.

#5 Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins has been impressive with the ball since the start of 2018. He has shown an extraordinary consistency in his performances and picked the wickets at a regular interval.

Cummins started the year with a bang when he scalped 8 wickets in a match against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The Australian fast bowler replicated the same performances in the South Africa series and picked 22 wickets from just four games.

Even though the pacer did not get a good start to the four-match Test series against India, he ended the year with a six-wicket haul (6/27) which is his best bowling figure in an innings.

In total, he scalped 44 wickets from just 8 matches at a healthy average of 19.98 and an economy of 2.80. Cummins, who has displayed great bowling skills, might win the ICC Test Player of the Year Award.

