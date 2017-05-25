5 players who might be playing their last ICC Champions Trophy

Two Indian cricket legends feature on this list.

@rajdeep1494 by Rajdeep Puri Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2017, 17:34 IST

The tournament will begin on June 1

The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 is just a few days away and all the teams are gearing up for the much-awaited tournament.

The prestigious tournament began way back in 1998 when it was called the ICC Knockout Trophy. The name was changed in 2002 and ever since then, it was known as the Champions Trophy with the top teams taking on each other to lift the coveted title.

The next edition of the Champions Trophy is set to take place in India two years after the 2019 world cup. Unfortunately, there are a whole bunch of cricketers who might be playing their last Champions Trophy for their respective countries mainly due to their age.

In this article, we take a look at 5 such cricketers who not play in another ICC Champions Trophy.

#5 AB de Villiers

He will be leading the Proteas’ charge in the ICC Champions Trophy this time around and will be looking to help them lift the trophy for the first time in 19 years. South Africa won the inaugural tournament back in 1998 when it was known as the ICC Knockout Trophy.

However, a string of events led to them being given the title of chokers and they have never managed to win an ICC event thereafter.

Currently, 33 years old, it is highly unlikely that Mr. 360 would continue playing in another 4 years. He is still one of the most dangerous batsmen in the world but as he gets older, his ability to decimate opposition bowlers with ease will not remain the same. He would most likely go on to retire after the world cup in 2019.

He has played 217 matches for his country and scored 9220 runs at an average of 54.23 with 52 half centuries and 24 centuries to his name.