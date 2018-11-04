5 players with most international runs before turning 30

Shiv Dhawan FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.39K // 04 Nov 2018, 21:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sachin Tendulkar in conversation with current Indian skipper Virat Kohli

November 5, 1988, a kid was born in Delhi. The kid was born to Prem and Saroj Kohli, during the early phase of his childhood, he developed a keen interest in cricket and 30 years later, he is regarded as one of the finest batsmen to have graced the game of cricket. Indian skipper Virat Kohli earned a name for himself when he excelled in age-group cricket in Delhi.

In 2008, Virat led India's under-19 side to glory in the World Cup which was held in Malaysia. After that, there was no looking back for Captain Kohli. He represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League(IPL) and made his international debut in the same year.

His career has grown from strength to strength and Virat's approach and hard work has made him an unstoppable force in world cricket. Early in his international career, he showed glimpses of his talent but as time progressed Kohli transpired into a legendary batsman as he converted the glimpses to an everlasting form.

Now, Virat Kohli scores centuries for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Owing to this, his comparison with Sachin Tendulkar becomes inevitable. On Virat Kohli's 30th birthday, let us take a look at five players with the most number of runs before turning 30.

#5 AB de Villiers (South Africa)

14164 Runs in 351 Innings

South Africa's AB de Villiers recently announced his retirement from international cricket. Over the years, De Villiers has represented the Proteas in all three formats, he has made a significant contribution for South Africa in all the formats. AB made his Test debut two months before his 21st birthday.

His international career didn't take off right away as he struggled in the early phase of his career but de Villiers converted himself into one of the most dangerous batsmen in the world. Before his 30th birthday, the Mr 360 scored 14164 runs in 351 innings. The 34-year-old's career can be divided into two phases.

Overall, AB de Villiers finished his career with 20014 international runs in 484 innings. He is regarded as one of the best batsmen to have represented the Proteas side.

1 / 5 NEXT