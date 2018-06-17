Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 prominent batsmen who had a 'golden duck' debut in ODIs

2 current Indian players are part of the list.

Hari Prashad
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jun 2018, 20:04 IST
2.18K

After years of hard work in the domestic circuit, earning an international debut will be everything a cricketer would dream for. Having got such an opportunity, he would look upon to have a fascinating start to his career and cement his place in the team.

Although, sometimes things don't go your way. With the amount of pressure, even Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed for a duck on his ODI debut, but the team had faith in his ability and supported him to become what he is now - the god of cricket.

So, let's have a look at the list of eminent cricketers who were dismissed for a 'golden duck' on debut in ODIs.

#5: Jason Roy, England

England v Australia - 2nd Royal London ODI
England v Australia - 2nd Royal London ODI

In 2015, Jason Roy had his official debut match in the 5-match ODI series against New Zealand.

In the 1st ODI, on a batting-track in Edgbaston, the New Zealand captain Brendon Mccullum opted to bowl first, which was indeed a costly decision. Batting first, the England team decided to open the innings with Roy and Hales.

Unfortunately, Roy was dismissed for a golden duck by an unplayable delivery from Trent Boult. Despite that, England won the match by a huge margin of 210 runs, thanks to the twin-tons from Root and Buttler.

Since his Debut, Roy has been a vital part of the aggressive English side scoring 2160 runs at a mind-boggling strike rate of 103 with 5 centuries.

#4: Cameron White, Australia

Chappell-Hadlee Trophy - New Zealand v Australia: 2nd ODI
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy - New Zealand v Australia: 2nd ODI

The dominant middle-order batsman is the youngest player ever to captain team Victoria in the One-Day (domestic) format. Though he was compared with Shane Warne, White concentrated more on his batting skills rather than on leg spin.

Earning his debut in 2005 against New Zealand, White came out to bat after the loss of 6 wickets. Unfortunately, his bid to accelerate the score failed as he got out for a golden duck.

With match-winning performances in consecutive series, Cameron White gained the vice-captaincy in 2010-11 Ashes 7-match ODI series and got the chance to lead the side in last ODI when the team management decided to rest Michael Clarke for that match.

However, due to the poor run of form, his place in the team came under scrutiny and he eventually lost it to the youngsters. At present, White is a part of the Melbourne Renegades squad in BBL.


Contact Us Advertise with Us