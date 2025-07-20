5 prominent Indian bowlers who took fewer ODI wickets than R Ashwin ft. Ashish Nehra

Former Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had a terrific Test career. Before retiring from international cricket in December 2024, he played 106 Test matches, claiming 537 wickets at an average of 24, with the aid of 37 five-fers and eight 10-wicket match hauls. Only Anil Kumble (619) has claimed more wickets in Test cricket among Indian bowlers.

While Ashwin was one of India's biggest match-winners with the ball in the red-ball format, he also had a decent one-day career for the Men in Blue. The 38-year-old played 116 matches and claimed 156 wickets at an average of 33.20 and an economy rate of 4.93. Ashwin never managed a five-wicket haul in his one-day career. His best of 4-25 came against UAE in Perth in the 2015 World Cup.

The 2011 World Cup winner is currently in 13th position on the list of Indian bowlers with most wickets in the one-day format. In this feature, we look at five prominent Indian bowlers who took fewer ODI scalps than Ashwin.

#1 Ashish Nehra

Former India left-arm seamer Ashish Nehra played 120 one-dayers for the Men in Blue between 2011 and 2011. Nehra claimed 157 wickets at an average of 31.72 and an economy rate of 5.19, with the aid of two five-fers and five four-fers.

The former Delhi cricketer's best bowling figures of 6-23 were registered in the 2003 World Cup against England in Durban. This spell is considered among one of the most iconic bowling performances by an Indian player in a World Cup game. Nehra also claimed 6-59 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in the Indian Oil Cup in August 2005. The Men in Blue, however, lost the game by 18 runs.

#2 Ravi Shastri

Former India left-arm spinner and ex-head coach Ravi Shastri featured in exactly 150 ODI matches between 1981 and 1992. But for injury issues, he could have ended up playing a lot more for India. Shastri claimed 129 one-day scalps, averaging 36.04, with one five-fer and two four-fers to his credit.

The former India all-rounder's best bowling figures of 5-15 were registered against Australia at The WACA in Perth in December 1991 during the Benson & Hedges World Series. Shastri dismissed Steve Waugh, Ian Healy and ran through the lower order as India beat Australia by 107 runs.

#3 Umesh Yadav

Right-arm pacer Umesh Yadav is yet to retire from international cricket. However, he last played a one-day match for India way back in 2018. In 75 ODI matches, Yadav picked up 106 wickets at an average of 33.63 and an economy rate of 6.01. The 37-year-old registered four four-fers, but never managed a five-fer.

Yadav's best bowling figures of 4-31 were registered against Bangladesh in Melbourne in the second quarterfinal of the 2015 World Cup. He picked up the big wickets of Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim and returned to claim the last two wickets as India beat Bangladesh by 109 runs in the knockout clash.

#4 Ishant Sharma

Like Yadav, another veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma has also not announced his retirement from international cricket. However, he has not played a one-day match for the Men in Blue since 2016. Ishant claimed 115 wickets in 80 matches at an average of 30.98 and an economy rate of 5.72, with the aid of six four-fers.

Ishant's career-best ODI figures of 4-34 were registered against Sri Lanka in Cuttack in November 2014. The right-arm pacer dismissed Kumar Sangakkara and picked up three lower order scalps as India thumped Sri Lanka by 169 runs.

#5 Praveen Kumar

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar made a sensational start to his ODI career. Playing in only his third match, he registered figures of 4-31 as India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Hobart in the 11th Match of the 2008 Commonwealth Bank Series. The right-arm pacer was the Player of the Match for claiming 4-46 as India beat Australia in Brisbane in the second of the best of three finals.

Kumar's international career, however, derailed after a brilliant start due to disciplinary issues. The 38-year-old ended up playing only 68 one-day matches in which he claimed 77 wickets at an average of 36.02 and an economy rate of 5.13. His last one-day match was against Pakistan in Mirpur in March 2012 in the Asia Cup. He registered figures of 2-77 as India beat Pakistan by six wickets.

